The Premier League final day: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Who will be crowned champions?

It’s the final day of the season and we will finally see who will be crowned Premier League champions.

Manchester City are in pole position to lift the title for a fourth year in a row following their win at Spurs in midweek and know that they only have to match Arsenal’s result to retain their crown.

They host West Ham as David Moyes takes charge of the Hammers for the final time.

Arsenal meanwhile host Everton knowing that they have to better Man City’s result to win a first Premier League title in 20 years.

At the bottom of the table its essentially relegation confirmed for Luton Town unless they win, Nottingham Forest lose to Burnley and the Hatters score 12 goals without reply.

All games kick off at 16:00pm.

You can follow the game live in our hub above, where we will have updates, live reactions, and player ratings. Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling for updates.

