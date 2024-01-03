Search icon

03rd Jan 2024

Luke Littler to prepare for tonight's final with omelette and pizza

Charlie Herbert

Luke Littler has said he’ll prepare for the World Darts Championship final by continuing what he’s done all tournament – having an omelette and pizza.

Over the last three weeks, the 16-year-old has become one of the sporting stories of recent years as he has marched through the tournament, beating all who stand in his way.

On Tuesday night, it was Rob Cross who became Luke The Nuke’s latest victim, as the 2018 world champion fell to a 6-2 defeat.

In the process, Littler has become the youngest player ever to reach the final of the tournament, smashing the previous record set by Kirk Shepherd in 2008 (21 years and 88 days).

Speaking after his semi final win, Littler told “I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It’s not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I’ve got no words.”

He will face world number one Luke Humphries in the final on Wednesday, when the two Lukes will battle it out for the world title and a £500,000 pay day.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Littler in particular would be a bundle of nerves throughout the day as he prepares for what is almost certainly the biggest day of his life.

But the teenager has taken everything in his stride so far, and it sounds like he knows exactly how he’ll be readying himself for the final – with an omelette and pizza.

When asked about his preparation for the big showdown, Littler said: “I’ll be doing what I’ve been doing. In the morning I’ll go for my ham and cheese omelette and then come here, have a pizza and then prep on the board. That is what I’ve done every day.”

Well if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The final of the PDC World Darts Championship between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries takes place tonight, Wednesday, January 3, and is due to start at 8pm.

