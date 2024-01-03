How to watch Luke Littler darts final tonight if you don’t have a Sky subscription

He’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders

Luke Littler has found himself in a battle of David vs Goliath as the 16-year-old is set to face ‘Cool Hand’ Luke Humphries in the darts final tonight.

Over the last three weeks, the 16-year-old has become one of the sporting stories of recent years as he has marched through the tournament, beating all who stand in his way.

On Tuesday night, it was Rob Cross who became Luke The Nuke’s latest victim, as the 2018 world champion fell to a 6-2 defeat.

In the process, Littler has become the youngest player ever to reach the final of the tournament, smashing the previous record set by Kirk Shepherd in 2008 (21 years and 88 days).

Speaking after his semi final win, Littler told “I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It’s not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I’ve got no words.”

"I was happy winning one game"



Luke Littler is left speechless after making it to the World Championship final on debut!

He will face world number one Luke Humphries in the final tonight, when the two Lukes will battle it out for the world title and a £500,000 pay day.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Littler in particular would be a bundle of nerves throughout the day as he prepares for what is almost certainly the biggest day of his life.

But the teenager has taken everything in his stride so far, and it sounds like he knows exactly how he’ll be readying himself for the final – with an omelette and pizza.

Sky have come under fire in recent days, with many without a subscription wanting a way to watch the final, and now you can.

Just a 14-year-old Luke Littler hitting a NINE DARTER back in 2021!



You can watch tonight's final LIVE at 7:30pm on Sky Sports Darts or with a NOW Sky Sports pass

The show begins at 7:30pm tonight (3 January) with live coverage expected from 8pm and the final itself beginning at around 8:20pm.

If you’ve got a Sky subscription then you can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena but if you don’t have a subscription there’s still a way to watch.

The only way for non Sky customers to view the final is with a Now TV Day Membership which will get you access to Sky Sports for 24 hours and cost you £11.99.

Failing that, you can always go down to your nearest boozer.

