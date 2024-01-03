Search icon

Sport

03rd Jan 2024

How to watch Luke Littler darts final tonight if you don’t have a Sky subscription

JOE

Luke Littler omelette

He’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders

Luke Littler has found himself in a battle of David vs Goliath as the 16-year-old is set to face ‘Cool Hand’ Luke Humphries in the darts final tonight.

Over the last three weeks, the 16-year-old has become one of the sporting stories of recent years as he has marched through the tournament, beating all who stand in his way.

On Tuesday night, it was Rob Cross who became Luke The Nuke’s latest victim, as the 2018 world champion fell to a 6-2 defeat.

In the process, Littler has become the youngest player ever to reach the final of the tournament, smashing the previous record set by Kirk Shepherd in 2008 (21 years and 88 days).

Speaking after his semi final win, Littler told “I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It’s not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I’ve got no words.”

He will face world number one Luke Humphries in the final tonight, when the two Lukes will battle it out for the world title and a £500,000 pay day.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Littler in particular would be a bundle of nerves throughout the day as he prepares for what is almost certainly the biggest day of his life.

But the teenager has taken everything in his stride so far, and it sounds like he knows exactly how he’ll be readying himself for the final – with an omelette and pizza.

Sky have come under fire in recent days, with many without a subscription wanting a way to watch the final, and now you can.

The show begins at 7:30pm tonight (3 January) with live coverage expected from 8pm and the final itself beginning at around 8:20pm.

If you’ve got a Sky subscription then you can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena but if you don’t have a subscription there’s still a way to watch.

The only way for non Sky customers to view the final is with a Now TV Day Membership which will get you access to Sky Sports for 24 hours and cost you £11.99.

Failing that, you can always go down to your nearest boozer.

Related links:

People who bet just £10 on Luke Littler to win World Darts Championship are on course for huge payout

Luke Littler isn’t old enough to attend World Darts Champs on his own

Luke Littler’s girlfriend sends message to 16-year-old as he reaches semi finals

Topics:

Darts,Luke Littler,World Darts Championship

RELATED ARTICLES

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

Darts

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

By Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries opens up on mental health battles after World Darts Championship win

Darts

Luke Humphries opens up on mental health battles after World Darts Championship win

By Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

Darts

Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Here is the full undercard for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Boxing

Here is the full undercard for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

By Darragh Murphy

Gary Neville’s commentary sparks outrage as Liverpool fans fume over late penalty call

Gary Neville

Gary Neville’s commentary sparks outrage as Liverpool fans fume over late penalty call

By Matthew Gault

Wales’ world ranking is set to skyrocket wayyyyy above England’s

Euro 2016

Wales’ world ranking is set to skyrocket wayyyyy above England’s

By Robert Redmond

Swiss bodybuilder’s offer to kill Kobe Bryant’s rape accuser detailed in new FBI report

FBI

Swiss bodybuilder’s offer to kill Kobe Bryant’s rape accuser detailed in new FBI report

By Steve Hopkins

Watch as Cameroon player quite literally tackles the shorts off his Chilean opponent

Charles Aranguiz

Watch as Cameroon player quite literally tackles the shorts off his Chilean opponent

By Simon Lloyd

Ugandan weightlifter has gone missing after traveling to Tokyo Olympics

Olympics

Ugandan weightlifter has gone missing after traveling to Tokyo Olympics

By Kieran Galpin

Nearly 200 names linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been released

Nearly 200 names linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been released

By Joseph Loftus

Luke Humphries defeats Luke Littler to win World Darts Championships

Darts

Luke Humphries defeats Luke Littler to win World Darts Championships

By Callum Boyle

Halle Berry fans spot nasty detail in swimsuit photo

Halle Berry fans spot nasty detail in swimsuit photo

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

harlan coben

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

By Nina McLaughlin

Actress Carrie Bernans rushed to hospital and ‘unable to walk’ after being hit by car

Actress Carrie Bernans rushed to hospital and ‘unable to walk’ after being hit by car

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix viewers are raving about ’10/10 must-watch’ film that has ‘some of the best acting ever’

Netflix viewers are raving about ’10/10 must-watch’ film that has ‘some of the best acting ever’

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Scholes: Man United should sign Ibrahimovic (Video)

Manchester United

Paul Scholes: Man United should sign Ibrahimovic (Video)

By JOE

Latest Tinder update is good news if you struggle with an opening line

Dating

Latest Tinder update is good news if you struggle with an opening line

By JOE

First trailer for JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin docu-series has arrived

Jay Z

First trailer for JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin docu-series has arrived

By Will Lavin

OnlyFans creator is selling her eggs because she has ‘wonderful genes’

Health

OnlyFans creator is selling her eggs because she has ‘wonderful genes’

By Charlie Herbert

Former Man United star Shinji Kagawa scores after wonderful one-two in 7-1 Dortmund mauling (Video)

Borussia Dortmund

Former Man United star Shinji Kagawa scores after wonderful one-two in 7-1 Dortmund mauling (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

This is the method that the military use to help them fall asleep in less than 120 seconds

Military

This is the method that the military use to help them fall asleep in less than 120 seconds

By Rory Cashin

Load more stories