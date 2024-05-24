Search icon

Football

24th May 2024

VAR offsides could be banned at Euro 2024

Callum Boyle

VAR Euro 2024

Right on the eve of the tournament

VAR offsides could be banned from Euro 2024 due to UEFA being taken to court just weeks before the start of the tournament.

Euro 2024 begins on June 14 when host nation Germany play Scotland before England kick off their campaign two days later.

However according to The Sun, a tech firm has received a court date to apply for an injunction 11 days before Euro 2024 begins to stop offsides being used by the European football governing body after claiming they had copied their idea.

Dutch company Ballinno has filed the lawsuit against UEFA and German ball-tracking experts Kinexon and said that they have used the technology without their permission.

If the injunction is granted, UEFA may have to scrap VAR offsides.

Ballinno claims they were granted a patent for a ‘method and system for detecting an offside situation’ back in 2011. They also state that they proposed the idea of inserting a chip in balls to alert an earpiece worn by officials when a player has strayed offside.

The court hearing will take place in Hamburg on June 3 which means that the FA Cup and Champions League finals won’t be affected.

A spokesperson from UEFA told The Sun: “We cannot comment as such on ongoing litigation matters. However, UEFA is not overly concerned by Ballinno’s application.”

Premier League to vote on VAR

VAR uncertainty comes at a time when Premier League clubs are set to vote on the use of VAR going forward.

Wolves tabled a motion to get VAR scrapped altogether after being left frustrated by the number of decisions that went against them.

Top flight clubs will vote at the shareholders’ meeting next month and need 14 of the 20 sides to vote against VAR for it to be scrapped.

Premier League sides voted in favour of introducing semi-automated offside technology being used next season, reducing the amount of time it will take to determine if a player is on or offside.

Related links:

Topics:

euro 2024,Football,Sport,Uefa,VAR

RELATED ARTICLES

Jose Mourinho in line for shock return to Chelsea

Chelsea

Jose Mourinho in line for shock return to Chelsea

By Ryan Price

Man United forced into kit change for FA Cup final

FA Cup

Man United forced into kit change for FA Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

Boxing

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

Erik Ten Hag

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

By Callum Boyle

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

Football

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

By Ryan Price

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

Erik Ten Hag

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

Arsenal

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

By Callum Boyle

Missing Players Part 3 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players Part 3 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

Rishi Sunak asks Welsh voters if they’re looking forward to the Euros before being told they haven’t qualified

Football

Rishi Sunak asks Welsh voters if they’re looking forward to the Euros before being told they haven’t qualified

By Callum Boyle

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

celebrity

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

By Ryan Price

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

Erik Ten Hag

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

By Callum Boyle

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

By JOE

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

George Miller

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

Clint Eastwood

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

Football

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

By Ryan Price

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

Erik Ten Hag

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

By Callum Boyle

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

annual leave

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

By Ryan Price

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

Arsenal

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

By Callum Boyle

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

Catholic

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories