Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

A new look for the Liverpool forward.

Mo Salah has posted a photograph to his Instagram revealing a new hairstyle, and fans are speculating as to whether or not the new look symbolises something.

The 31-year-old right winger looks to be on a post-season holiday at the moment, and shared the mirror shot debuting his shaved head earlier this morning.

The afro has always been an integral part of the Egyptian’s iconic silhouette, but fans will have to get used to the new look.

Looking very relaxed, the Egyptian simply captioned his photo with a laughing, sweating emoji.

Salah has become an Anfield legend since his arrival at the club in 2017, but speculation has been rife in recent months that he will follow the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp this summer with his own farewell.

The winger’s contract expires in 2025 and the Saudi Pro League clubs have been eyeing up another move, with the Reds knowing this is probably the last time they would be able to command any significant fee for their prized asset.

The rumours were compounded by a very visible display of contention between the star player and the German manager pitchside in a recent game for the club.

The duo clashed on the touchline just before Salah was brought on as a second half substitute in the 2-2 draw against West Ham at the end of April.

Darwin Nunez eventually had to intervene and stop the two from trading even more verbal blows.

Footage indicated that the fallout started after Klopp wasn’t satisfied with the handshake from his star man.

A heated exchange between Mohamed Salah and Jürgen Klopp on the sidelines just before West Ham's equaliser 😳



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HuOJwvePWE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 27, 2024

Some fans have joked that the shaved head is Salah’s way of welcoming incoming manager Arne Slot to the club.

Slot will replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season after the German announced last November that he would be leaving the club after nine years in charge.

The Dutchman is highly thought of after his work at Feyenoord which has seen them win the Eredivisie and reach the final of the Conference League under his watch.

"Geen geheim dat ik graag naar Liverpool wil" 🔜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤔 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 25, 2024

While many commented on Salah’s Instagram post, Twitter is where the gold came to the fore.

One person commented: “Is this some plan to gain an extra yard of pace by decreasing your air resistance or something?”

Another wrote: “Slot influence hitting already.”

Related Links:

Arne Slot agrees deal to become new Liverpool manager

Mo Salah reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer

Lip reader works out what was said in Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp argument

Saudi Pro League make huge decision on future transfers