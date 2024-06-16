Gordon Ramsay says he’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious accident

The celebrity chef has issued a warning after suffering some gnarly injuries

Gordon Ramsay has shared the details of a nasty accident that he was involved in while riding his bike.

The Kitchen Nightmares star is a keen cyclist, and is known to take part in endurance challenges such as triathlons and Iron Mans.

However, after his latest ride, the chef admits he is ‘lucky to be alive’ after being involved in an accident.

The 57-year-old shared the news with his Instagram followers.

“With #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET,” he wrote.

“This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.”

He continued: “I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life.

“Have a great Father’s Day and be safe,” he signed off.

In the video accompanying the text, Ramsay showed off his injuries, including a huge bruise all down the side of his body.

“I’m lucky to be standing here,” he said in the clip.

“I am in pain, it’s been a brutal week, but I am sort of getting through it.”

“You’ve got to wear a helmet,” he continued. “I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care that these helmets cost money, they’re crucial.”

He signed off: “I want to wish you all a happy Father’s Day, but please, please, please wear a helmet. If I didn’t, honestly, I wouldn’t be here now.”

Ramsay has six children with his wife Tana Ramsay.

Related links: