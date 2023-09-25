Search icon

Football

25th Sep 2023

Aaron Ramsdale’s dad sends brutal response to Jamie Carragher

Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher Ramsdale

Ramsdale was filmed applauding David Raya’s save

Aaron Ramsdale’s dad hit back at Jamie Carragher after he criticised the England international’s reaction to David Raya’s unbelievable save on Sunday.

Ramsdale has lost his place to Raya in the last few games and wasn’t selected ahead of the on-loan ‘keeper once again as Arsenal welcomed Spurs to the Emirates Stadium in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Son Heung-min scored a brace to cancel out Cristian Romero’s own-goal then Bukayo Saka’s penalty in the second-half.

With the score 1-0 at the time, Raya produced an unbelievable save to deny Brennan Johnson for opening his account for Spurs after joining from Nottingham Forest.

The cameras then caught Ramsdale’s reaction as he watched on shocked before applauding the effort and many praised the ‘keeper’s response.

Carragher wasn’t convinced though and and criticised his behaviour from the subs bench.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “You know when someone loses the Oscar and they’re clapping and smiling for the other person? I was laughing when I saw that. He’ll be absolutely devastated.”

Ramsdale’s dad responds

While Carragher didn’t mean to cause any offence with his observation, Ramsdale’s dad was furious with his response and called him out directly on X.

Underneath a post written by the former Liverpool defender, he replied: “You are a Disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has.”

Ramsdale’s future up in the air?

Raya has started the last three games in a row for Arsenal and Carragher believes that Ramsdale could look to leave the club if he doesn’t start getting more game time.

“I think he will be [leaving in January], if he got an opportunity at a decent club and Arsenal were happy with that,” he added. “I think Arsenal will be looking at it and thinking they could get a few quid for him.

“You never have two goalkeepers at the same level at a club, especially top ‘keepers. Normally when that happens, it is because they are both not good enough and you can’t decide who you should be picking.”

Topics:

Aaron Ramsdale,Arsenal,Football,Jamie Carragher,Sport

