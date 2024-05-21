Search icon

Football

21st May 2024

Five high profile England attackers set to miss Euro 2024 squad due to defensive crisis

Charlie Herbert

gareth southgate england euro 2024 squad

Gareth Southgate will name his provisional Euro 2024 squad today

A number of high profile England attackers look set to miss out on Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad due to a lack of defensive options.

On Tuesday afternoon, Southgate will name his provisional Three Lions squad that will travel to Germany this summer in pursuit of European Championship glory.

But whilst there is an abundance of options in attack and midfield for the England manager to consider, the same can’t be said defensively.

Earlier this year, UEFA announced squad sizes for the Euros would be increased from 23 to 26, and it is thought that Southgate will use these extra three places on defenders.

The Daily Mail reports that this means Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney and James Maddison’s inclusion in the Euro 2024 squad is at serious risk.

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling, who was a stalwart of the England team at last in Euros in 2021, is not expected to be in the squad. This will be the first major tournament he has missed for England since making his international debut in November 2012.

Southgate’s defensive problems are stacking up. His usual starting left-back, Luke Shaw, hasn’t played a game since February due to a hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen if he will make the squad in the hope he can prove his fitness before the tournament, which kicks off on June 14.

There are also fitness concerns over Harry Maguire, who hasn’t played in almost a month, Reece James, who has started just five league games for Chelsea this season, and Ben Chilwell, who has played just 12 minutes since March 26.

And with Kieran Trippier having had a season dogged by injury and poor form, Southgate would like to have a few more defensive options in his team.

This means we can probably expect to see the likes of Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa and Joe Gomez all making Southgate’s provisional squad.

The England squad for Euro 2024 will be made up of 30-plus players, and is set to be named at 2pm on Tuesday, May 21.

Related links:

England XI Gareth Southgate should pick for Euro 2024 opener

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

WATCH: AJ Tracey Opens Up British Racism, Why J-Cole Shouldn’t Have Apologised, Kylian Mbappe & New Music

Topics:

England (football),euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

David Moyes lands surprise new job after West Ham exit

David Moyes

David Moyes lands surprise new job after West Ham exit

By Ryan Price

Pubs to stay open later if England or Scotland reach Euro 2024 semi finals

England

Pubs to stay open later if England or Scotland reach Euro 2024 semi finals

By Ryan Price

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

England (football)

England’s horrible route to Euro 2024 final if they make one group stage mistake

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool fans notice the one player who didn’t clap during Klopp’s guard of honour

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool fans notice the one player who didn’t clap during Klopp’s guard of honour

By Charlie Herbert

Rodri slams Arsenal’s mentality in post-match interview after winning Premier League

Arsenal

Rodri slams Arsenal’s mentality in post-match interview after winning Premier League

By Charlie Herbert

Ian Wright wells up as he makes final Match of the Day appearance

Ian Wright

Ian Wright wells up as he makes final Match of the Day appearance

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid-bound Endrick ‘banned’ from having virtual girlfriend

Football

Real Madrid-bound Endrick ‘banned’ from having virtual girlfriend

By Luke Davies

Missing Players – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

Football

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Player of the Season

By Ryan Price

Major turn in Madeleine McCann case as investigator shares bombshell voicemail

Major turn in Madeleine McCann case as investigator shares bombshell voicemail

By Nina McLaughlin

People are only just discovering the horrifying story of Genghis Khan’s funeral

genghis khan

People are only just discovering the horrifying story of Genghis Khan’s funeral

By Charlie Herbert

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative style

Fashion

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative style

By Charlie Herbert

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man trying to ‘hot pot’ fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

Driving

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to unmarried couples who live together

Marriage

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to unmarried couples who live together

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

Greggs to launch Fish Finger Sandwich this week

fish finger sandwich

Greggs to launch Fish Finger Sandwich this week

By Charlie Herbert

Tesla driver locked out of car until he pays £20,000 for new battery

Tesla driver locked out of car until he pays £20,000 for new battery

By Nina McLaughlin

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

Podcast

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

By Jack Peat

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

Exact time and place you could see the Northern Lights tonight

Aurora Borealis

Exact time and place you could see the Northern Lights tonight

By JOE

Load more stories