24th Sep 2023

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

Callum Boyle

Bukayo Saka

All in good taste

Bukayo Saka fuelled the fire in the first half of the north London derby as he mimicked James Maddison’s trademark celebration.

Arsenal faced Spurs at the Emirates Stadium as the two sides looked to continue their impressive starts to the season.

While the opening 20 minutes had been a cagey affair, the Gunners had began to assert their dominance and Saka – started his 84th consecutive game for his boyhood club – stepped up when needed.

Saka cut in onto his left foot to evade Destiny Udogie, who had been booked minutes earlier, before unleashing a curling effort which was given a helping hand as Cristian Romero stuck his leg out to divert it into the back of the net.

As the England international went to celebrate in front of the Arsenal fans he mimicked throwing a dart to the crowd – something which Maddison has become well known for.

Maddison’s love for the darts is well known and he has now made the celebration his own, scoring two goals for Spurs since joining from Leicester City for £40m this summer.

The goal eventually went down as a Romero own goal after it was decided that Saka’s initial effort wasn’t hitting the target without the assisted deflection.

Spurs found themselves level shortly before half time though as Maddison turned up when needed most to provide for captain, Heung-min Son, who fired Ange Postecoglou’s side level.

