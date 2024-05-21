Woman swallowed whole by 13ft shark while swimming with friends

Horrific.

A woman who was out swimming with her friends is believed to have been swallowed whole by a 13ft shark without any of her friends noticing.

The woman, Christine Armstrong, had been out with swimming with her friends when they noticed a fin cutting through the water on Australia’s New South Wales coast.

As her friends all swam to safety, they believed Christine too was safe, until they realised she was missing.

The following day, the Mirror reports, Christine’s swim cap and goggled were found washed up on the beach with human remains.

Christine’s family released a statement at the time describing her as “very loved by many people”.

They added: “She has been swimming at Tathra Beach for 14 years and was an experienced and committed member of the surf club.

“She was a senior surf club trainer for many years and swimming brought her much joy and many friends. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her, especially by Rob, her husband of 44 years.”

At the time of her death, back in 2014, Christine’s husband of 44-years, Rob, said that he was sure her death was a quick one and that she “would not have known what hit her”.

He said: “The shark was such a size and it’s consumed her basically – she wouldn’t have even known it happened.”

Many, however, were surprised that the shark attack happened in Tathra Bay as it was previously deemed as a relatively safe place to swim.

Shark expert Dr Chris Neff said at the time that there was no history of shark attacks in that area, saying: “Tathra certainly doesn’t have a history of shark attacks on the database.

“If you swim in the ocean, there is a remote chance you will be bitten by a shark. There is no place particularly safe.”

