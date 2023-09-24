Arsenal fans spot Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to David Raya wonder save

‘Class reaction’

Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to David Raya’s under save has been praised after he was named as a substitute in the north London derby.

Ramsdale has lost his place to Raya in the last few games and wasn’t selected ahead of the on-loan ‘keeper once again as Arsenal welcomed Spurs to the Emirates Stadium in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

While the opening 20 minutes had been a cagey affair, the Gunners had began to assert their dominance and Saka – started his 84th consecutive game for his boyhood club – stepped up when needed.

Saka cut in onto his left foot to evade Destiny Udogie, who had been booked minutes earlier, before unleashing a curling effort which was given a helping hand as Romero stuck his leg out to divert it into the back of the net.

Saka with a cheeky reference to James Maddison 👀 🎯 pic.twitter.com/m6pDTiOofS — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 24, 2023

The goal eventually went down as a Romero own goal after it was decided that Saka’s initial effort wasn’t hitting the target without the assisted deflection.

Spurs found themselves level shortly before half time though as Maddison turned up when needed most to provide for captain, Heung-min Son, who fired Ange Postecoglou’s side level.Just over five minutes after the start of the second half, Romero was accused of handling the ball in the box and although referee Robert Jones waved away protests, a look at the VAR monitor made him change his decision and award Arsenal the spot kick.

Saka stepped up from 12 yards to put Mikel Arteta’s side back in front only for Son to reply just seconds later.

With the score 1-0 at the time, Raya produced an unbelievable save to deny Brennan Johnson for opening his account for Spurs after joining from Nottingham Forest.

The cameras then caught Ramsdale’s reaction as he watched on shocked before applauding the effort and many praised the ‘keeper’s response.

“Ramsdale clapping for Raya, class reaction,” said one fan.

Ramsdale clapping for Raya, class reaction ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yJKn8fFCOM — Dave (@DammitArsenal) September 24, 2023

Another said: “Aaron Ramsdale response to David Raya save. Cheering his teammate on despite losing starting spot to him. No better reflection of the positive team culture Arteta has created.”

A third posted: “Aaron Ramsdale applauding David Raya for that unbelievable save.”

Related links: