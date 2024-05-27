Gavin and Stacey Christmas special set to bring back huge character

Oh my Christ

News of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special just keeps getting better and better, as a huge fan favourite is reportedly set to return.

James Corden and Ruth Jones confirmed earlier this month that a new Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode will air this year.

Corden and Jones shared an Instagram post together along with the caption: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

Little is known about the plot of the new episode, but a source opened up to The Sun and revealed that Sheridan Smith is in “informal discussions” to reprise her role as Ruth ‘Rudi’ Smith.

“Nothing has been signed and conversations are still very much ongoing – especially as the filming date has not been set,” the source told the outlet.

“But all of the stops are being pulled out to make sure the whole cast are there, and in the coming weeks the production team hope to pin down everyone’s availability.

“Sheridan and James are still friendly – they recently bumped into each other at the Variety Club Awards and got on really well. So the hope is that she will be able to be part of it.”

Gavin and Stacey is one of the most well-known and loved sitcoms and fans will be desperate to know the outcome of the cliff-hanger the last special ended on.

In the last Christmas edition, almost five years ago, we were left on the edge of our seats after Nessa (Jones) proposed to Smithy (Corden).

Details of the plot for this year’s special are yet to be revealed however filming is expected to take place in the summer and we’re sure it will end in style.

Who knows… we may even finally find out what happened on that fishing trip!

