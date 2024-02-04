Search icon

04th Feb 2024

Cillian Murphy sparks rumours of Peaky Blinders return after ‘secret meet-up’

Callum Boyle

Peaky Blinders

Do the Shelby family have unfinished business?

Fans believe that Peaky Blinders could be on its way back after reports claimed that Cillian Murphy had met with the show’s creator Steven Knight in Soho.

Knight, 64, recently said that he had finished a script for a film adaptation of the hit period drama series.

Murphy starred as main character Tommy Shelby in the hit TV show which aired it’s final season in 2022.

But after his recent success in Oppenheimer, Knight looks to be lining up the 47-year-old for his next project with one source telling The Mirror that the pair were spotted with Steven at pub The French House, in Soho, London.

“His meeting with Steven last week makes a return look all the more likely,” they said.

“They sat for over an hour together and were deep in conversation. So for Peaky fans, there’s hope he will be back.”

Asked about a possible Peaky Blinders return back in July, Murphy told the Radio Times he would “wait and see”.

“I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see but I have no update for you on that,” the actor said.

“It started off as a tiny show on a Sunday evening and it grew very slowly and without any hype, without any billboards, without any advertising campaign.

“It just grew because people told other people to watch it. I’m really proud that it has never plateaued and each series has become richer and stronger than the last.”

