Xavi speaks out for first time since Barcelona sacked him a month after he decided to stay

The former Barcelona midfielder’s time is up as manager of the club despite previously reversing his decision.

The 44-year-old stepped down as Barca manager in January but reversed his decision after talks with the clubs hierarchy in April.

Now, just over one month after he announced he would see out his contract until 2025, the decision has been made for the Spaniard to depart the club.

Barcelona’s statement

On Friday evening Barcelona released a statement on their official website, it read: “FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world.

“Xavi Hernández will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday’s game away to Sevilla.

“During the course of the next few days, FC Barcelona will be making an announcement regarding the new first team structure.”

Xavi has flattered to deceive this season, despite winning La Liga last year, Barca sit 12 points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid with one La Liga fixture remaining.

Xavi happy with managerial spell

The former midfield maestro addressed the situation, claiming he was proud of his spell as Barca coach, he said: ​​“I’m fine. These have been tough days, but I have a clear conscience. I’m proud and happy. It’s been two and a half years.

“Today, I spoke with the staff and players, and I think we can be proud because it wasn’t an easy situation.

“We’ve given everything. We’ve been clubmen and have done a good job, although we didn’t meet the goals this year. The experience has been spectacular, and the learning immense. I want to finish in the best possible way and enjoy my last game.”

Xavi also revealed exactly what occurred during a recent meeting with Barcelona President Juan Laporta: “Yesterday, we talked with the president. He explained his reasons for needing a coaching change.

“I just have to accept it; he makes all the club’s decisions. I will always be available for Barça. We shook hands, hugged, and wished each other the best. I’ll be a culé forever and wish the best for the president, the sporting director, and the players.”

