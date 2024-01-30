Search icon

30th Jan 2024

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

Patrick McCarry

The latest blip did not go down well with management, or many of the players.

Marcus Rashford has reportedly been disciplined by Manchester United, but is expected to be available for selection for the club’s next game on Thursday.

Last week, the England international was pictured out in Belfast on two nights, and reported as ill for a training session on Friday. He told the club he was ill on Saturday as well, so missed out on United’s 4-2 FA Cup win over Newport County.

Following the game, Erik ten Hag insisted the matter was an internal one for the club to deal with.

Then, on Monday the club released a short statement on the matter following talks between Marcus Rashford, his representatives and Manchester United.

The statement read: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed.”

His behaviour has apparently not gone down well with his teammates though.

A club source told the Daily Mail that several senior players at United being thoroughly riled by Rashford’s behaviour.

The source commented: “The players were told he was too ill to train, and then it came out that he’d been in the nightclub. They couldn’t believe that he would do that given the situation the club is in.”

Erik ten Hag has the power to fine players a maximum of two weeks’ wages if they have transgressed and broken any club rules, or codes. For Rashford, that would be £630,000 although the same source could not confirm if such a sanction had been handed down.

Other reports have suggested this is the punishment Rashford will receive though.

United have confirmed that Rashford has returned to training and is contention for Thursday’s trip to face Wolves at Molineux.

This isn’t the first disciplinary matter Rashford has faced at United under Ten Hag. Last season, he was dropped from the starting XI for a game after he turned up late to a team meeting.

Rashford scored 30 goals for club and country last season, but has found the net just four times in the current campaign.

Topics:

Manchester United,Marcus Rashford,Premier League

