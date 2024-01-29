Man United to make example of Rashford with ‘severe punishment’ over party controversy

Rashford missed Man United’s win against Newport

Marcus Rashford is set to be hit with a big financial punishment after he was dropped by Erik ten Hag because of “illness” despite being spotted out partying in Belfast.

On Friday, Ten Hag had said that Rashford was missing from training due to illness but footage on social media emerged of the 26-year-old out partying in Belfast on Wednesday night as the first-team squad had been given a day off on Thursday.

Further reports claimed that the forward was also out on the Thursday night before claiming he was ill.

According to the Daily Star, the forward is set to be fined two weeks’ wages, which roughly equates to £650,000, for breaching the club’s rules and regulations.

Rashford didn’t feature at all as Manchester United survived a scare as they beat Newport County 4-2.

Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo gave the away side a commanding lead before Newport fought back to make it 2-2.

A first goal of the season for Antony restored their lead and then Rasmus Hojlund made sure that they secured their passage to the fifth round with his strike in stoppage time.

When asked about Rashford, Ten Hag said the reason he wasn’t included was because of an “internal matter” and that he would “deal with it”.

Related links: