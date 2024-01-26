Search icon

26th Jan 2024

Marcus Rashford spotted on night out in Belfast before missing Man United training because of ‘illness’

Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford

Rashford missed training on Friday ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup game

Video footage of Marcus Rashford on a night out in Belfast has emerged on the same day Erik ten Hag confirmed he had missed Friday’s training session due to illness.

Footage of Rashford entering Thompsons Garage club in Belfast on Wednesday night has gone viral. Sources close to the Rashford, via the Daily Mail, say that the forward was out for dinner before taking ill and had to postpone his flight.

During his press conference, Ten Hag said: “This morning, Rashford was ill, and Evans was ill. So we have to see how they recover, but we have, for the rest, players returning, like Martinez, like Shaw, like Maguire, like Casemiro, which is a good thing.”

As part of his trip to Northern Ireland, Rashford also visited NIFL Premiership side Larne, where his former Manchester United teammate Roshaun Williams now plays. 

His recent night out comes after he was warned by his boss for a similar incident after United’s 3-0 defeat to rivals Manchester City.

After the game, several United players headed to Manchester’s popular night out destination Chinawhite to celebrate his 26th birthday.

United face Newport County in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Sunday in what will be their first game in almost two weeks after having the most recent round of Premier League fixtures off due to the winter break.

