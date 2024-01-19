Raphael Varane ‘may have broken Man Utd club rule’ in social media post

United’s players are currently away on their international break

Raphael Varane could be in hot water with Manchester United following a recent post on social media.

United’s players are currently away as part of their winter break and return next week for their FA Cup clash away at Newport County on January 28.

Many players have spent time off away with their families, including Varane, who has opted to head to a ski resort.

In his latest Instagram post, the defender shared a selfie of himself with ski slopes and mountains behind him.

But according to The Sun, Varane may have broken club rules.

The report states that United do not allow players to go skiing while the season is going on as the risk of injury is too high.

It’s not just the Premier League side who have taken this approach, with many clubs around Europe also doing so.

Last year, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg and ended up injured for a total of 10 months and returned to training in September before making his comeback after 350 days against Ingolstadt in October.

One report said that there are no pictures of Varane on the slopes have been seen and a representative told the paper that he did not participate in any skiing.

Varane is set to leave the club at the end of the season after United opted not to activate the clause in his contract to extend it by a year.

