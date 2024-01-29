Footballer Kyle Walker apologises to pregnant wife and family

‘What I’ve done is horrible’

Kyle Walker has apologised to his wife and family after revealing he had an affair, saying he had made “idiot choices and idiot decisions.”

The Manchester City player told the Sun in an interview that he had an extra-marital affair with influencer and TV personality Lauryn Goodman, whilst his wife Annie Kilner is pregnant with their fourth child.

The newspaper also reported that Walker has had two children with Goodman whilst married to Kilner.

Apologising to her and his family, he told the publication: “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility.

“I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.”

There had been weeks of speculation into Walker’s private life and he said that was speaking out in the hope of protecting the privacy of his wife and kids.

He continued: “My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

The 33-year-old met Kilner when they were both teenagers, and after a 12 years they married in 2022.

She is reportedly spending time apart from him as she prepares to give birth to their fourth child.

“To not be there when she needs me the most, but to know that you’ve caused that hurt, that’s something I have to live with now,” Walker said.

“I take full ownership of the choices that I’ve made that have hurt other people,” he added.

Back in 2020, Walker apologised for breaking lockdown rules after admitting that he travelled to his parent’s house to “pick up some home-cooked meals.”

Last year, it was reported that the footballer had indecently exposed himself at a bar. Police said he would not face criminal charges over the allegations.

