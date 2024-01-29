Search icon

Football

29th Jan 2024

Footballer Kyle Walker apologises to pregnant wife and family

Charlie Herbert

Kyle walker apologises to wife and family following affair

‘What I’ve done is horrible’

Kyle Walker has apologised to his wife and family after revealing he had an affair, saying he had made “idiot choices and idiot decisions.”

The Manchester City player told the Sun in an interview that he had an extra-marital affair with influencer and TV personality Lauryn Goodman, whilst his wife Annie Kilner is pregnant with their fourth child.

The newspaper also reported that Walker has had two children with Goodman whilst married to Kilner.

Apologising to her and his family, he told the publication: “What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility.

“I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt.”

There had been weeks of speculation into Walker’s private life and he said that was speaking out in the hope of protecting the privacy of his wife and kids.

He continued: “My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

The 33-year-old met Kilner when they were both teenagers, and after a 12 years they married in 2022.

She is reportedly spending time apart from him as she prepares to give birth to their fourth child.

“To not be there when she needs me the most, but to know that you’ve caused that hurt, that’s something I have to live with now,” Walker said.

“I take full ownership of the choices that I’ve made that have hurt other people,” he added.

Back in 2020, Walker apologised for breaking lockdown rules after admitting that he travelled to his parent’s house to “pick up some home-cooked meals.”

Last year, it was reported that the footballer had indecently exposed himself at a bar. Police said he would not face criminal charges over the allegations.

Related links:

Jurgen Klopp in tears after beautiful tribute from Liverpool fans 57 seconds into game

Marcus Rashford spotted on night out in Belfast before missing Man United training because of ‘illness’

Topics:

Affair,Kyle Walker

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I had an accidental affair with my best friend’s husband – now she won’t speak to me’

Affair

‘I had an accidental affair with my best friend’s husband – now she won’t speak to me’

By Charlie Herbert

Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker involved in altercation after Arsenal defeat

Arsenal

Erling Haaland and Kyle Walker involved in altercation after Arsenal defeat

By Callum Boyle

Kyle Walker could leave Manchester City this summer

Football

Kyle Walker could leave Manchester City this summer

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Trent Alexander-Arnold named Premier League Young Player of the Year

Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold named Premier League Young Player of the Year

By Wayne Farry

Unnamed Man Utd player had to search who Ralf Rangnick was

Football

Unnamed Man Utd player had to search who Ralf Rangnick was

By Callum Boyle

Roma president speaks out about fan violence before Liverpool game

Roma president speaks out about fan violence before Liverpool game

By Reuben Pinder

Reece James shown red card for exchange with referee after England’s loss to Denmark

Denmark

Reece James shown red card for exchange with referee after England’s loss to Denmark

By Simon Lloyd

Leeds receive worldwide criticism for ‘toxic’ tweet as owner doubles down

Football

Leeds receive worldwide criticism for ‘toxic’ tweet as owner doubles down

By JOE

Petition for bank holiday if England win Euro 2020 reaches over 300,000 signatures

bank holiday

Petition for bank holiday if England win Euro 2020 reaches over 300,000 signatures

By Kieran Galpin

David De Gea closing in on return to football

David de Gea

David De Gea closing in on return to football

By Callum Boyle

Full list of major vaping changes confirmed to happen in UK crackdown

Full list of major vaping changes confirmed to happen in UK crackdown

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United to make example of Rashford with ‘severe punishment’ over party controversy

Erik Ten Hag

Man United to make example of Rashford with ‘severe punishment’ over party controversy

By Callum Boyle

Travel warning issued to Brits over ‘collapse’ of popular Spanish hotspot

canary islands

Travel warning issued to Brits over ‘collapse’ of popular Spanish hotspot

By Charlie Herbert

Despicable Me 4 trailer released as release date announced

despicable me 4

Despicable Me 4 trailer released as release date announced

By Charlie Herbert

Royal butler Paul Burrell claims his house is haunted by Princess Diana

Royal butler Paul Burrell claims his house is haunted by Princess Diana

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Jack Grealish attacker Paul Mitchell jailed by judge

Aston Villa

Jack Grealish attacker Paul Mitchell jailed by judge

By Kyle Picknell

Conor McGregor has claimed that he may fight at welterweight before the end of the year

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has claimed that he may fight at welterweight before the end of the year

By Darragh Murphy

Ian Wright brings up Ulrika Jonsson in ugly Twitter spat with Stan Collymore

Ian Wright

Ian Wright brings up Ulrika Jonsson in ugly Twitter spat with Stan Collymore

By JOE

Hugh Jackman is in beast mode to get in shape for Wolverine 3

Films

Hugh Jackman is in beast mode to get in shape for Wolverine 3

By Ben Kenyon

Mystery never before seen clip from 9/11 suddenly surfaces online

9/11

Mystery never before seen clip from 9/11 suddenly surfaces online

By Charlie Herbert

Sir David Amess: Southend to get city status in honour of MP

Boris Johnson

Sir David Amess: Southend to get city status in honour of MP

By Danny Jones

Load more stories