An underseen epic crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

“If you ride like lightening, you’re gonna crash like thunder.”

There’s no doubt most of you will be out and about today catching some rays, but you might want to relax with one of the great movies on TV tonight.

If that is the case, then you’re in luck as there are plenty of options this evening for you to choose from.

Our pick of the bunch is an underseen epic crime drama – The Place Beyond the Pines.

The 2011 flick stars Ryan Gosling as Luke, a stunt biker who turns to a life of crime in order to provide for his family; Bradley Cooper as Avery, a policeman attempting to confront a corrupt department; and Emory Cohen and Dane DeHaan as two teenagers who explore the aftermath of Luke and Avery’s actions fifteen years later.

The incredible supporting cast includes the likes of Eva Mendes, Ben Mendelsohn, Rose Byrne, Mahershala Ali and the late, great Ray Liotta.

With a lengthy 140 minute run-time, Pines is a long and winding exploration of a number of themes, including masculinity, the endless cycle of violence and legacies passed down through generations.

Despite being a moderate success at the box office (grossing $47 million worldwide on a $15 million budget) and receiving positive critical reviews, Pines has fallen off the radar over the last few years.

We think it should be further up on the lists of great epic crime dramas of the last few decades and it definitely deserves a watch this evening.

You can check out The Place Beyond the Pines on BBC Two at 12.05am.

If you’re looking for something different, here are the other movies on TV tonight

Thunderball – RTÉ Two – 6.10pm

Sean Connery stars in this 1965 James Bond film which follows 007’s mission to find two NATO atomic bombs stolen by SPECTRE.

Independence Day: Resurgence – FilmFour – 6.40pm

The very disappointing 2016 sequel to the iconic sci-fi flick, which takes place 20 years after the original story.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days – E4 – 6.45pm

2003 rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey about a woman attempting to get a man to dump her while following a guide of dating ‘don’ts’

Meet The Parents – E4 – 9pm

Ben Stiller’s Greg Focker has the task of meeting his girlfriend’s parents (Robert De Niro and Blyth Danner) and experiencing the unfortunate events which follow.

My Cousin Vinny – Comedy Central – 9pm

Joe Pesci and Ralph Macchio star in this comedy about two New Yorkers getting arrested and put on trial in Alabama for a crime they didn’t commit.

Murder on the Orient Express – RTÉ One – 9.30pm

The first of Kenneth Brannagh’s series of Agatha Christie adaptations and a really good time of murder-mystery lovers.

Glass – Channel 4 – 12am

The third and final instalment of M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable trilogy starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy

