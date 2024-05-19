Search icon

19th May 2024

Arsenal spotted rehearsing Premier League winner celebrations

Luke Davies

Arsenal’s staff have been spotted rehearsing Premier League trophy celebrations.

The club has prepared banners reading ‘Premier League Champions.’ They could be seen on the pitch at the Emirates with the Premier League logo on the centre circle.

Staff could be soon replicating walking to the podium to receive their medals similar to how the players would. An engraver will be on hand at both stadiums to cover all eventualities. Over 40 medals will likely be present at both grounds.

It is unlikely that Mikel Arteta’s side will taste the champions champagne, though. Arsenal must better Manchester City’s result if they are to lift the trophy.

Arsenal will play out a tricky fixture against Sean Dyche’s Everton side, who have been in fine form lately after securing Premier League survival despite two points deductions.

Pep Guardiola’s outfit will face West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium; a win will see City lift their fourth league title in as many years.

Both managers spoke positively in their press conferences earlier this week.

Arteta said: “The only thing that we have discussed is giving ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday where the dream is still alive and is possible, and it’s football. Once we are there, we just have to live the moment and play like every single week and understand that for that dream to happen, we have to win. 

“Then we have to hope again for West Ham to help us to achieve that dream, but that part is on us and is the only thing that we can focus on.”

Guardiola was excited at the prospect of becoming history makers: “​​I know in my meeting, they will be so focused, in training they will be focused because they know, everyone knows what we’re playing for.

“Something like we are not to live it again. None of us. Impossible.

“The chance to win four in a row? Any of us, [not] in our lives is going to happen again.

“You have to live it, enjoy it and think what you have to do during 95, 96, 97 minutes.”

The Gooners will still be hopeful they get secure their first title since the famous invicibles side this afternoon.

