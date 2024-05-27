Pep Guardiola set to leave Man City at the end of next season 

End of an era

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to leave Manchester City at the end of next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola has decided that next season will be his last in what will be his ninth year at the club.

Guardiola’s contract expires next summer and City will allow him to leave with their blessings – despite hoping he might make a U-turn and extend his stay.

His time at Man City has seen the club become the dominant force, winning 15 trophies in his eight seasons at the club, including their first Champions League title.

City have also won the Premier League in six of the last seven seasons and his impending departure will no doubt come as a bonus to rival clubs who have tried their utmost to keep pace.

Who is in contention to replace Guardiola?

Man City have stated that no formal talks have taken place between Guardiola and the club but they will of course listen to the 52-year-old when the time comes.

Despite that, replacements are already being identified. Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso are among those in contention as well Girona manager Michel following their excellent LaLiga campaign.

Roberto De Zerbi is someone admired by Guardiola and would be one of his ideal candidates to replace him.

As well as Guardiola, there are several question marks over the future of some of his key players.

Ederson has admitted that he may move on and is a target for Al-Ittihad while Kevin De Bruyne is also of interest to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Bernardo Silva has a £50m release clause and has long been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, including Barcelona.

