Football

26th May 2024

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

SportsJOE

“You’re too harsh on me.”

Erik ten Hag aimed a dig at Roy Keane during an awkward post-match interview after the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Manchester United upset the odds to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

City, the Premier League champions, were expected to beat their Manchester rivals, as they did in the final last year on the way to winning the Treble.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, is under immense pressure at Old Trafford and is expected to be replaced as United manager.

Yet, Man United won 2-1 thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Ten Hag was in a defiant mood after winning the FA Cup and hit back at some of the pundits who were critical of him and his team.

On the BBC’s coverage, the Dutch coach told the pundits, Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, and Micah Richards, as well as presenter Gary Lineker, that their criticism was “not right.”

On ITV, Ten Hag was involved in an awkward exchange with Roy Keane.

The Man United manager reminded Keane that he ‘had trouble’ as a manager, referring to the Irishman’s time as manager of Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Keane: “You must be proud of them. We’ve always questioned players about their quality at Man United, but character and leadership….

“They showed character today, which I had questioned, and a lot of people have…

“You shouldn’t listen to them pundits anyway! Take no notice of the pundits.”

Ten Hag: “But you told me…

Keane: “No, them two. [Keane’s ITV pundit colleagues, Joleon Lescott and Ian Wright].

Ten Hag: “You had trouble to manage a team.”

Keane: “Ah, I won a Championship with Sunderland. Give me some praise, ah come on. You’re too harsh on me.”

Ten Hag was asked in the post-match press conference if has been told by the club that he will still be the manager next season.

“I don’t think about this,” the former Ajax coach said.

“I am in a project. We are exactly where we want to be. We are constructing a team.”

Ten Hag went on to say that Man United was a ‘mess’ when he became the manager in 2022, and that, if the club does sack him, he will go to another team and continue to win trophies.

“When I took over it was a mess. The team is developing and winning. It is about winning trophies. The team plays to an identity. You need a strong squad.

“You need players available and there is a lot of work to do. The team is progressing and we are winning trophies.

“Two trophies in two years is not bad. I am not satisfied.

“If they don’t want me any more I will go [somewhere else] to win trophies because that is what I do in my whole career.”

