28th Feb 2024

Mo Salah reportedly set to leave Liverpool this summer

Callum Boyle

Mo Salah

Salah looks like he’ll be leaving Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to leave Liverpool and move to the Saudi Pro League, according to one former Premier League player.

Salah was the subject of a £150m bid from Al Ittihad last summer however the Reds stood firm and said the 31-year-old was not for sale.

The winger’s contract expires in 2025 and the Saudi Pro League clubs have been eyeing up another move, with the Reds knowing this is probably the last time they would be able to command any significant fee for their prized asset.

And according to former Premier League and Egypt forward Mido, Salah has already agreed terms on a move to the Middle East this summer.

On X, he wrote: “Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season. Contracts have been signed.”

If Mido’s claims are to be true then Salah would be the fourth Liverpool player to have left Anfield for the Gulf State.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino have all made the move (although Henderson left after just six months) and Salah could be next.

Mo Salah

Summer of change at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the season means that the start of a new era is upon those at Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso is the number one target to replace the German while several other key names, including Andy Robertson, have been linked with a move away.

A new manager may also mean new personnel and new ideas.

