25th Jan 2024

Man United lose to Burnley in behind-closed-doors friendly

Callum Boyle

Man United

Lol

Manchester United were beaten by Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly that saw many of their key players return from injury.

The likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw returned in the game that, according to The Athletic, finished 3-1 to Vincent Kompany’s side.

Maguire has been out of action with a groin issued picked up in the defeat to Bayern Munich last month and Shaw has missed the last three games.

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Amad Diallo also apparently featured, with United’s only goal of the game coming through Antony, after he converted from the penalty spot.

It’s not known who scored for Burnley but when the two met in a friendly earlier this season, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Jay Rodriguez and Zeki Amdouni all found the target in a 3-0 win.

Erik ten Hag’s side return to action this weekend after having last week off due to the enforced Premier League winter break when they face Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

They beat Wigan Athletic in the third round and are expected to name a strong side once again to avoid any major cup upset.

Burnley meanwhile don’t return until January 31 when they play Manchester City.

Topics:

