Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea on alert as Newcastle look to sell Callum Wilson at bargain price

Seems like a no-brainer

Several Premier League clubs have been put on red alert after hearing that Newcastle United may be willing to sell Callum Wilson in a cut-price deal.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in need of a striker and may turn to the England international as an option with less than a week to go until the transfer window closes.

Newcastle are looking to raise funds in order to buy new players as they try to remain in line with the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

Since the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s takeover in 2021, the Magpies have spent in excess of £400m and are now looking to balance the books before being able to strengthen again.

Wilson has scored 46 goals in 102 games for Newcastle and according to the Evening Standard, is one of the players Eddie Howe may allow to move on, with £18m reportedly enough to prize him away from St James’ Park.

The 31-year-old could be seen as a short-term option for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, who are both expected to spend big on a striker in the summer. Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have been linked with both clubs.

United meanwhile may see Wilson as someone who can help alleviate the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund, as well as provide more strength in depth in that area of the pitch.

Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron have both had interest from Bayern Munich and Saudi side Al Shabab. Bayern confirmed on Wednesday that they had pulled out of any potential move to sign Trippier after Newcastle rejected multiple bids while talks for Almiron remain ongoing.

Related links: