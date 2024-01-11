Search icon

Football

11th Jan 2024

Jadon Sancho aims dig at Man United in first words since Dortmund move

Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho

Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has officially been unveiled by Borussia Dortmund after returning to the club on-loan until the end of the season.

Sancho has fallen out of favour until Erik ten Hag and hasn’t been in a match day squad since Manchester United’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest in August.

Ten Hag and Sancho publicly fell out after the Dutchman questioned his work rate in training before their defeat to Arsenal.

After arriving back at the Bundesliga club, Sancho spoke for the first time and his comments appeared to take a slight dig at United.

He told the club’s website: “When I came into dressing room today, felt like ‘coming home’. I know club inside + out, always been very close with fans here, and never lost contact with those in charge. Can’t, wait to see teammates again and play football with a smile on my face.”

During his first spell at the German giants, Sancho established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in world football.

In 104 Bundesliga appearances, Sancho scored 38 goals and registered 51 assists, winning a DFB Pokal and German Super Cup before returning to England to join United in a deal worth over £70m in 2021.

Former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland was pleased to see his friend return to their former club and posted two lovehearts and a prayer emoji underneath the club’s post.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

Woman who went to school with Taylor Swift says people ‘hated’ her

By Nina McLaughlin

Jason Momoa reveals he ‘doesn’t have a home right now’

Jason Momoa reveals he ‘doesn’t have a home right now’

By Nina McLaughlin

XL bully dogs to be banned in Scotland

XL bully dogs to be banned in Scotland

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Antonio Conte fires back at Mikel Arteta over Premier League fixture complaints

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte fires back at Mikel Arteta over Premier League fixture complaints

By Daniel Brown

World Cup Comments: Why as a proud Scot I’ll be cheering on Sweden against England… but fear the worst

Comment

World Cup Comments: Why as a proud Scot I’ll be cheering on Sweden against England… but fear the worst

By Jim Burke

Only seven Man United players are guaranteed not to be sold this summer

Jose Mourinho

Only seven Man United players are guaranteed not to be sold this summer

By Robert Redmond

Bayer Leverkusen receive £52m bid for wonderkid winger Leon Bailey

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen receive £52m bid for wonderkid winger Leon Bailey

By Reuben Pinder

Aymeric Laporte grateful to have Rio Ferdinand in his corner after City slump

Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte grateful to have Rio Ferdinand in his corner after City slump

By Patrick McCarry

With no fuss and no fanfare, Andy Robertson became the solution to a Liverpool problem

Andy Robertson

With no fuss and no fanfare, Andy Robertson became the solution to a Liverpool problem

By Simon Lloyd

Fans react to hilarious Raul Jimenez rabona attempt

Football

Fans react to hilarious Raul Jimenez rabona attempt

By Callum Boyle

‘Never-ending’ cold explained by scientists amid rise of ‘100 day cough’

cold

‘Never-ending’ cold explained by scientists amid rise of ‘100 day cough’

By Charlie Herbert

People run to buy Aldi’s £3.30 ‘Surprise Bag’ after man gets enough cheese to feed a whole city

People run to buy Aldi’s £3.30 ‘Surprise Bag’ after man gets enough cheese to feed a whole city

By Nina McLaughlin

Antonio Rudiger spotted twisting Alvaro Morata’s nipple in Madrid derby clash

Alvaro Morata

Antonio Rudiger spotted twisting Alvaro Morata’s nipple in Madrid derby clash

By Callum Boyle

Surprise free download available for PlayStation users without the need for PS Plus

Gaming

Surprise free download available for PlayStation users without the need for PS Plus

By Stephen Porzio

Viewers ‘feel sick’ after watching murderer stare down police following brutal attack

24 Hours In Police Custody

Viewers ‘feel sick’ after watching murderer stare down police following brutal attack

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

ITV viewers noticed the tense exchange between Martin O’Neill and Slaven Bilic

Croatia

ITV viewers noticed the tense exchange between Martin O’Neill and Slaven Bilic

By Simon Lloyd

Simeone’s genius is remarkable given Atletico Madrid’s history of lunacy

Atletico Madrid

Simeone’s genius is remarkable given Atletico Madrid’s history of lunacy

By Paul Moore

Premier League clubs discuss two-week break amid rising COVID cases

Covid-19

Premier League clubs discuss two-week break amid rising COVID cases

By Reuben Pinder

Mum and daughter, 4, killed when Audi crashed into Jaguar dealership in Leeds were ‘walking to nursery’

car crash

Mum and daughter, 4, killed when Audi crashed into Jaguar dealership in Leeds were ‘walking to nursery’

By Steve Hopkins

Man leaves entire PhD thesis in a taxi, JK Rowling steps in to help

JK Rowling

Man leaves entire PhD thesis in a taxi, JK Rowling steps in to help

By Laura Holland

QUIZ: Can you match the Father Ted quote to the character who said it?

Channel 4

QUIZ: Can you match the Father Ted quote to the character who said it?

By Wil Jones

Load more stories