Jadon Sancho aims dig at Man United in first words since Dortmund move

Jadon Sancho has officially been unveiled by Borussia Dortmund after returning to the club on-loan until the end of the season.

Sancho has fallen out of favour until Erik ten Hag and hasn’t been in a match day squad since Manchester United’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest in August.

Ten Hag and Sancho publicly fell out after the Dutchman questioned his work rate in training before their defeat to Arsenal.

After arriving back at the Bundesliga club, Sancho spoke for the first time and his comments appeared to take a slight dig at United.

He told the club’s website: “When I came into dressing room today, felt like ‘coming home’. I know club inside + out, always been very close with fans here, and never lost contact with those in charge. Can’t, wait to see teammates again and play football with a smile on my face.”

During his first spell at the German giants, Sancho established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in world football.

In 104 Bundesliga appearances, Sancho scored 38 goals and registered 51 assists, winning a DFB Pokal and German Super Cup before returning to England to join United in a deal worth over £70m in 2021.

Former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland was pleased to see his friend return to their former club and posted two lovehearts and a prayer emoji underneath the club’s post.

