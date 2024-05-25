Bayern Munich agree huge compensation fee with Burnley for Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with Burnley that will see Vincent Kompany become their new manager

The former Manchester City man oversaw Burnley’s promotion campaign to the Premier League with his side playing possession-based football entirely different from what fans associated with Sean Dyche’s Burnley teams.

However, Kompany’s fortunes did not continue in the Premier League with a plethora of individual errors costing his side their Premier League status. The Clarets were relegated having won just five games out of 38.

Despite being relegated Bayern Munich were impressed with Kompany’s style and approach. The six-time European Champions have now agreed on a compensation package according to Sky Sports. The fee is thought to be in the region of around £10.2m with Kompany expected to sign a three-year contract at the Allianz Arena.

BREAKING: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Burnley over a compensation figure for Vincent Kompany, Sky Germany report 💰🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/MiWSzoxOG1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 25, 2024

Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick and many others have been linked with the job but it seems that Kompany has won the race for the job.

The Belgian will replace Thomas Tuchel, who despite winning the Bundesliga title in dramatic circumstances last season, has flattered to deceive during his second season. The Bavarians finished third after an embarrassing last-day defeat at Hoffenheim where they surrendered a two-goal lead eventually losing 4-2.

Pep’s seal of approval

Pep Guardiola praised his former player in his press conference earlier this week, he said: “I’m happy the link has happened for Bayern to Vinny.

“I have a huge opinion about Vinny, doesn’t matter the relegation with Burnley. What I felt playing against him and knowing him, I have the highest opinion of his work, personality, his knowledge of the game, how he handles the media.

“I’d love Bayern to take the best decision. I love that club. I’m in love with BayernMunich for many many reasons. Hopefully take the best decision, if they believe Vinny is the right decision, for Munich they will have a guy to support unconditionally.”

Roy Keane was less than impressed

However, not everyone has been so complimentary. In March, Roy Keane did not hold back, when speaking on Sky Sports he said: “You know what they’ve been dreadful. We talk about teams, trying to compare having a style of play in the Championship to the Premier League when its chalk and cheese. It is impossible.

“They look weak physically, the goals they’re giving away are schoolboy stuff.”

Keane, a former manager himself, added: “I think we’ve gone too easy on some of the managers down the bottom. Kompany as an example, an outstanding centre-half, he must know defensively his team are all over the place…shocking.”

Related links: