Search icon

Entertainment

24th May 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

Charlie Herbert

joe friday pub quiz week 400

“Who knows who will be in charge for number 400…”

Those were the words I wrote just under two years ago, on the intro for the 300th edition of the JOE Friday Pub Quiz. And it turns out the answer was: me, I’ll still be in charge. I have an iron grip on this pub quiz, and it will have to be pried from my dying hands before I hand over control to anyone else.

Or I’ll just do a Jurgen Klopp and decide one day that my time has come, before walking off into the sunset.

Anyway, we can all agree this is a momentous occasion. So wasn’t it rude of Rishi Sunak to steal our thunder this week by announcing a general election?

Ah well. Three Tory prime ministers have suffered their downfall since this quiz started in 2017, and I wouldn’t bet against that being four in a few weeks time.

What have we got for you on number 400 then? Well, along with a smattering of 400-themed questions, there’s a round all about the year of this quiz’s birth followed by some cold, no-nonsense quizzing in the form of a flags round. But we’re not messing about with your basic flags, oh no – this is one for the hardcore flag fans out there.

So, for the 400th time, shall we?

Is one pub quiz a week not enough quizzing for you? Try out our Missing Players quiz for the chance to win a £100 Pro Direct Gift Card – click here to learn more.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

JOE Friday Pub Quiz 400 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Related links:

Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley

Find these Champions League final stadiums on a map

The hardest Spider-Man movie quiz you will ever take

WATCH: It’s On – the PoliticsJOE Podcast #53

Topics:

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 399

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 399

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 398

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 398

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 397

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 397

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

Boxing

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

By Ryan Price

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

George Miller

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

Clint Eastwood

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

celebrity

People have only just found out Jack Black’s real name isn’t Jack Black

By Ryan Price

Selena Gomez divides the internet after sharing requirements for dating her

Dating

Selena Gomez divides the internet after sharing requirements for dating her

By Ryan Price

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

BBC

Outnumbered to return for Christmas special this year

By Charlie Herbert

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

celebrity

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

By Ryan Price

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

Boxing

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

By Ryan Price

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

Erik Ten Hag

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

By Callum Boyle

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

By JOE

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

George Miller

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

Clint Eastwood

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

Football

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

By Ryan Price

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

Erik Ten Hag

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

By Callum Boyle

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

annual leave

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

By Ryan Price

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

Arsenal

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

By Callum Boyle

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

Catholic

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories