The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

“Who knows who will be in charge for number 400…”

Those were the words I wrote just under two years ago, on the intro for the 300th edition of the JOE Friday Pub Quiz. And it turns out the answer was: me, I’ll still be in charge. I have an iron grip on this pub quiz, and it will have to be pried from my dying hands before I hand over control to anyone else.

Or I’ll just do a Jurgen Klopp and decide one day that my time has come, before walking off into the sunset.

Anyway, we can all agree this is a momentous occasion. So wasn’t it rude of Rishi Sunak to steal our thunder this week by announcing a general election?

Ah well. Three Tory prime ministers have suffered their downfall since this quiz started in 2017, and I wouldn’t bet against that being four in a few weeks time.

What have we got for you on number 400 then? Well, along with a smattering of 400-themed questions, there’s a round all about the year of this quiz’s birth followed by some cold, no-nonsense quizzing in the form of a flags round. But we’re not messing about with your basic flags, oh no – this is one for the hardcore flag fans out there.

So, for the 400th time, shall we?

ROUND 1: General knowledge



Which of these rivers flows through Newcastle? Tyne Mersey Severn Correct! Wrong! Which ocean did the Titanic sink in? Pacific Arctic Atlantic Correct! Wrong! When will this year's general election take place? July 24 July 4 August 4 Correct! Wrong! 400 years ago, in 1624, who was king of England? Charles II George III James I Correct! Wrong! How do you write 400 in Roman numerals? CCCC CD IVC Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which of these players was NOT named in Gareth Southgate's training squad for Euro 2024? Marcus Rashford Jack Grealish James Maddison Correct! Wrong! Which of these players is the only to have made more than 400 Premier League appearances? Ashley Cole Andrew Cole Joe Cole Correct! Wrong! In which round was Tyson Fury knocked down during his heavyweight fight against Oleksandr Usyk? Eleventh Sixth Ninth Correct! Wrong! How many players are on a basketball side? Seven Four Five Correct! Wrong! Who is the only man to have scored 400 runs in a Test match innings? Ricky Ponting Brian Lara Sachin Tendulkar Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Complete the title of this album: The [...] of Lauryn Hill Schooling Miseducation Education Correct! Wrong! Which Hemsworth brother will star in the upcoming season of The Witcher? Chris Liam Luke Correct! Wrong! In the first round of The Chase, the ‘Cash Builder’, how much is each correct answer worth? £1000 £500 £100 Correct! Wrong! What was the name of the chart-topping band that Professor Brian Cox used to be a part of? S:Cream D:Ream C:Ream Correct! Wrong! What is this sitcom family's second name? Peters Anderson Brockman Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: 2017



Who were the Tory and Labour leaders in the 2017 general election? Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn Theresa May and Keir Starmer Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn Correct! Wrong! The plastic £10 note was launched in 2017, but which female novelist features on it? Emily Bronte Jane Austen Agatha Christie Correct! Wrong! 2017 was the year this iconic clip of Prof Robert Kelly's interview with BBC News went viral - what topic had he been brought on to discuss? Inter-Korean affairs Parenting Veganism Correct! Wrong! 2017 was the year of the famous Oscars Best Picture mix-up when La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner. Which film actually won the award? Moonlight Manchester By The Sea Hacksaw Ridge Correct! Wrong! Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw ended up resigning after he ate what item during his side's FA Cup clash with Arsenal in 2017? A pie A doughnut A sausage roll Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Flags - hard edition



Which nation's flag is this? Estonia Albania Lithuania Correct! Wrong! Which nation's flag is this? Mali Ghana Gabon Correct! Wrong! Which nation's flag is this? Samoa Solomon Islands Fiji Correct! Wrong! Which nation's flag is this? Cambodia Laos Thailand Correct! Wrong! Which nation's flag is this? Trinidad and Tobago Bahamas Guyana Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday Pub Quiz 400 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

