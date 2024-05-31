The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 401

How do you top the 400th pub quiz? With the 401st

No sooner have the 400th quiz celebrations come to an end than we’re into the next century. 500 here we come.

Have we all got election fever? Rishi Sunak making faux pas after faux pas, Labour in-fighting, Ed Davey enjoying water activities. It’s all kicking off on the campaign trail.

Just five more weeks to go everyone.

Anyway, time for more pressing matters – the pub quiz.

Rounds on places that used to have a different name and games await you this week. I hope they float your proverbial boat.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



Who founded Microsoft? Steve Jobs Jeff Bezos Bill Gates Correct! Wrong! In which UK national park would you find Lake Windermere? Lake District Peak District Snowdonia Correct! Wrong! What football team do both Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn support? West Ham Chelsea Arsenal Correct! Wrong! What is the medical term for high blood pressure? Tachycardia Hypoglycaemia Hypertension Correct! Wrong! What is the chemical symbol for chlorine? Cl Co Ch Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which of these teams will be in the Premier League next season? Leeds United Burnley Southampton Correct! Wrong! An ice hockey game is split into three periods, but how long is each one? 25 minutes 20 minutes 10 minutes Correct! Wrong! How many times has Rafael Nadal won the French Open? 14 times 7 times 10 times Correct! Wrong! The Gallagher Premiership, the top tier of English rugby, is made up of how many teams? 8 14 10 Correct! Wrong! What is the final event in the heptathlon? 800m 200m Shot put Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which actress has been involved in a row with ChatGPT because one of its AI voices sounds like her? Scarlett Johansson Keira Knightley Jennifer Lawrence Correct! Wrong! Where was Nicki Minaj arrested last weekend? Amsterdam Paris Manchester Correct! Wrong! Before it moved to Channel 4, which channel was Taskmaster broadcast on? Dave BBC 2 Gold Correct! Wrong! Which of the following was a widely imitated haircut from the sitcom Friends? The Monica The Rachel The Chandler Correct! Wrong! Which of these Batman villains has Jim Carrey played? The Joker Scarecrow The Riddler Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Place name changes



The Chinese city formerly called Peking is now known by what name? Guangzhou Shanghai Beijing Correct! Wrong! What did the city of Mumbai used to be called? Calcutta Colombo Bombay Correct! Wrong! Which European city did New York used to be named after? Paris Amsterdam Berlin Correct! Wrong! Which English city was Toronto previously named after? Leeds Sheffield York Correct! Wrong! What was Vietnam's largest city, Ho Chi Minh City, known by until it changed name in 1976? Da Nang Saigon Hanoi Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Games



Which board game is this? Trivial Pursuit Pictionary The Game of Life Correct! Wrong! What is the second-most expensive property in Monopoly? Park Lane Oxford Street Mayfair Correct! Wrong! How many pawns does each player begin with at the start of a game of chess? 12 8 10 Correct! Wrong! Which of these is the name of a character in Cluedo? Reverend Green Miss Mustard Mr Purple Correct! Wrong! Which board game is this? Othello Backgammon Draughts Correct! Wrong!

