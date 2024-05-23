Search icon

23rd May 2024

Train founding member Charlie Colin dies aged 58 after fall in shower

Charlie Herbert

Train founding member Charlie Colin has died at the age of 58 after he slipped and fell in the shower.

Colin’s death was confirmed by his sister Carolyn Stephens to the Associated Press on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the bassist died after falling in the shower while house sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium.

He was one of the founding members of US pop-rock band Train, which he formed in the early 90s alongside Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss and Jimmy Stafford.

Best known for songs such as Drops of Jupiter, Hey Soul Sister and Drive By, the group achieved commercial success throughout the 90s.

Colin played bass on the band’s first three records, 1998’s self-titled album, 2001’s Drops of Jupiter and 2003’s My Private Nation.

In a tribute shared on social media, the band said: “When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do.

“His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

It was Drops of Jupiter that cemented the band’s success, with the album going eight-times platinum and earning two Grammys.

Colin ended up leaving Train in 2003 due to substance abuse, but ended up reuniting with Hotchkiss to start a new band in 2015.

Speaking about Colin in 2017, Monahan told NBC San Diego: “Charlie is one incredible bass player, but he was in a lot of pain, and the way he was dealing with it was very painful for everyone else around him.”

