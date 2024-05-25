Search icon

25th May 2024

Nicki Minaj arrested at airport just hours before UK concert

Charlie Herbert

nicki minaj arrested

Minaj has been arrested on ‘possession of soft drugs’

Nicki Minaj has been arrested at an airport in Amsterdam just hours before she was due to perform in Manchester.

The American rapper posted a series of messages on the social media site X – including one message in which she wrote “they said they found weed”.

Asked about Minaj, Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, told NBC News: “We can confirm that we have arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs.”

The Super Bass singer was due to perform at Co-op Live in Manchester this evening, but it is unclear if the concert will still go ahead.

In an update, the venue’s official social media account wrote: “Please note that general admission and premium doors for tonight’s Nicki Minaj show will now open at 19:00.”

Minaj posted a series of messages on her X account throughout Saturday afternoon.

In one of the messages she said “they’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER”, whilst in others she wrote that her luggage has been taken at the airport, presumably by security, while travelling from Amsterdam to attend the gig.

Another post included one where she wrote: “This is Amsterdam btw, where weed is legal.”

She also posted a video on her social media profiles in which an airport official tells her her luggage needs to be checked.

Her last post, in which she said she had to “make a statement” at a “police precinct” came shortly before 4pm.

Minaj was due to perform tonight in Manchester as part of her world tour celebrating the release of her latest album Pink Friday 2.

Following tonight’s show, she is set to perform in Birmingham and London before travelling to Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, and Berlin.

