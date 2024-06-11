Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

A new documentary has given a heartbreaking insight into his final days

New details have emerged about the final days of Avicii leading up to his death at the age of 28.

The hit Swedish DJ – real name Tim Bergling – was a known across the globe for songs such as Wake Me Up, Levels and Hey Brother.

But in 2018, the world of music was left in mourning after the 28-year-old was found dead in Oman.

Bergling had taken his own life following struggles with his mental health and substance abuse.

Now, a new documentary has shed new light on the producer’s final days.

‘Avicii: I’m Tim’ premiered on Sunday (June 9) at the Tribeca Film Festival, and features “never-before-seen tour footage and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his creative process,” along with interviews with his friends, family and figures from the music industry, including Chris Martin, Nile Rodgers and Aloe Blacc.

The documentary also features Avicii himself, using an interview he gave late in his career to provide the narration for the film.

The film “honours his brilliant and peaceful nature, highlighting the impact of his innovative music that blended genres and pushed boundaries,” its synopsis reads.

The Daily Mail reports that in the film, Avicii admits to suffering from crippling anxiety, and admitted his lifestyle of touring was “killing” him.

One of those spoken to in the documentary is Jesse Waits, the managing partner of a Las Vegas nightclub that was close to the artist. He became like an older brother to Bergling, and recalled one moment when he knew his friend was struggling with addiction.

He said: “I realised he was taking painkillers. I grew up with family that did drugs and I saw when people do opiates their eyes change. The pin, the little black parts of their eyes.

Avicii had ten top 10 singles in the UK during his career (Getty)

“His eyes were wide open like a zombie, he was not there. At the dinner, his demeanor changed and his eyes dilated.

“That changed everything, those pills change how you act and how you feel. You wake up feeling like s*** and have to have another one to feel good.

“For him it was to suppress his anxiety but it just created more anxiety.”

In one part of the documentary, Avicii speaks about his anxiety, saying he could “feel it physically”, like a “stone in my guts.”

“It’s really hard,” he said. “It got to a point where I didn’t like it (touring and making music) any more.”

He went on: “It’s me trying to be something that isn’t me. The dream would be to be completely at ease with what I have already and not have any aspirations to do a billion other things, not be grinding constantly… then I’ll be happy.”

The Swede details how alcohol became the “magical cure” for him before going on stage, adding: “I just took everything on that I could. I didn’t realise you could do Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday but once that opened up you could tour the whole year.’

“I was killing myself. The touring went even more crazy because the fees were getting higher… everything went so fast from that point on.”

Following his death in 2018, his family said in a statement that he was an “over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress”.

They said he had “struggled with thoughts on meaning, life, happiness,” and was a “seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions.”

“He wanted to find peace.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts you can get help and advice at the following places:

