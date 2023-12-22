Search icon

Lifestyle

22nd Dec 2023

Train passenger praised for ‘refusing to give up’ first-class seat to elderly lady

Steve Hopkins

The pensioner ‘quite rudely’ insisted the passenger give up her seat

In a story that’s sure to divide opinion, a train passenger has been praised for refusing to give up her first class ticket – to an elderly woman.

The passenger, writing on Reddit, told how she was on a seven-hour train journey from London to Aberdeen when she was confronted “quite rudely” by the pensioner.

She had booked her seat in advance, but was given a ‘priority seat’ on boarding. The seats, located at the start of each carriage, are usually reserved for people with mobility issues.

On the ‘Am I the A**hole’ forum, which is where users ask for a second opinion on their choices they’ve made, the passenger explained how she had paid for the more expensive first class seat because it was a long journey and she hoped to do some work.

She wrote: “First-class seats on trains in the UK can be expensive, but I decided to treat myself because 1), I knew I’d have work to do on the train, so I wanted to make sure I had space/comfort to be able to work, and 2), certain trains in the ‘individual seats’ which means you’re not sitting next to or sitting opposite anyone.

“I specifically booked one of those seats to enable me to work.”

The woman, who identified herself as a 32-year-old female, said that shortly after boarding the train in London she was confronted by an elderly passenger who pointed at the “priority seat” sign and asked her to move.

When she refused, the woman told her that she was elderly and had a greater need for the seat. “I told her I’d booked the seat and she’d need to speak to a member of staff to find her one,” the woman wrote on the forum.

“She pointed out that the train was full and there were no other seats. I apologised but reiterated that I’d booked the seat and wasn’t going to move.”

The elderly woman, she said, had booked a return ticket, but did not reserve a specific seat.

The woman said a train guard eventually came over to help resolve the dispute and asked if either of the women would move to standard class.

The woman stood her ground, saying that while she felt “bad”, she “didn’t want to put myself in severe discomfort because someone else didn’t think ahead and reserve a seat”.

Reddit users sided with the woman, and put the blame on the train company instead: “The train company are the a**h*les here. They sold the disability seats as the most expensive seats on the train.

“Then they tried to get the person who bought those seats to move to standard. Those seats should imo never be sold unless the occupier is disabled. That’s on the train operator. It’s not on you.”

A second Reddit user agreed, adding: “If it was a 1st class seat on a plane and someone asked you to move to economy, you’d tell them to f**k right off. Same applies in my mind.”

“Train attendant here,” wrote a third reader. “You booked and paid for that specific seat. If the lady had specific requirements, she should have booked and stated as such in her reservation.”

Related links:

Topics:

commuter,Elderly,Passenger,Train

RELATED ARTICLES

104-year-old woman dies days after record-setting skydive

Elderly

104-year-old woman dies days after record-setting skydive

By Steve Hopkins

104-year-old woman breaks world record for oldest person to skydive

Elderly

104-year-old woman breaks world record for oldest person to skydive

By Steve Hopkins

Brit gets revenge after train inspector can’t do anything about group sitting in seat he booked

Train

Brit gets revenge after train inspector can’t do anything about group sitting in seat he booked

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

In defence of ‘the worst video in the world’

Tea

In defence of ‘the worst video in the world’

By Ciara Knight

This is where you can earn the most money for your job across the world (Pic)

Jobs

This is where you can earn the most money for your job across the world (Pic)

By Ben Kenyon

‘World’s worst boss’ makes us PAY to drink water from our cooler at work – it’s outrageous

BOSS

‘World’s worst boss’ makes us PAY to drink water from our cooler at work – it’s outrageous

By Charlie Herbert

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce they are expecting their first child

Molly Mae hague

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce they are expecting their first child

By Jack Peat

Welcome to Dismaland, Banksy’s new ‘theme park’…

Art

Welcome to Dismaland, Banksy’s new ‘theme park’…

By JOE

Mum forced to tell son she can’t afford any Christmas presents this year

cost of living

Mum forced to tell son she can’t afford any Christmas presents this year

By Tobi Akingbade

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

By Joseph Loftus

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

By Joseph Loftus

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

Relationships

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

By JOE

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

Religion

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

By Joseph Loftus

Symptoms of ‘contagious’ winter bug causing 72 hours of hell for people across the UK

Health

Symptoms of ‘contagious’ winter bug causing 72 hours of hell for people across the UK

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

This new iPhone 7 feature could mean the start of 3D video (Pic)

iPhone

This new iPhone 7 feature could mean the start of 3D video (Pic)

By Ben Kenyon

Family of tragic Formula One driver Jules Bianchi launch legal action to clear his name

Formula 1

Family of tragic Formula One driver Jules Bianchi launch legal action to clear his name

By Kevin McGillicuddy

Introducing Mark Chapman, JOE’s exclusive new columnist…

BBC

Introducing Mark Chapman, JOE’s exclusive new columnist…

By JOE

BGT viewers stunned as mum gives up audition for teenage daughter

BGT

BGT viewers stunned as mum gives up audition for teenage daughter

By Charlie Herbert

Video: Alex Turner and Miles Kane dancing at The Strokes gig

Alex Turner

Video: Alex Turner and Miles Kane dancing at The Strokes gig

By JOE

Meghan and Harry reveal they didn’t actually get married during televised wedding

Meghan Markle

Meghan and Harry reveal they didn’t actually get married during televised wedding

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories