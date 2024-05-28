Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

Minaj was 14 when Princess Diana died

Nicki Minaj held paid tribute to her “dear friend” Princess Diana by holding a moment’s silence at a concert.

The rapper was performing at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on the latest leg of her world tour celebrating the release of her latest album Pink Friday 2.

During the concert, the 41-year-old shared her admiration for the late Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in Paris when the Super Bass singer was just 14.

A clip shared on social media showed Minaj putting on a fake British accent as she asked the crowd to observe a moment’s silence for Diana.

She shouted: “Wales – it always reminds me of a dear friend of mine, well she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales. Let’s have a moment of silence for her.”

Nicki Minaj holding a minute’s silence for Princess Diana is not what I ever expected to see in my life but is absolutely essential viewing for us Di fans. Beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jg6cZymtps — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) May 27, 2024

It’s likely that Minaj decided to give Diana a shoutout because of her 2023 song Princess Diana, which also features rapper Ice Spice.

This didn’t stop many being blindsided by the weird moment.

Reacting on X, one person wrote: “WHAT IS GOING ON?”

Another said: “A dear friend of mine… She was 14 when Diana died…”

A third commented: “The way the minute’s silence was 3 and a half seconds.”

Minaj has been in the news over the last couple of days after she was arrested in Amsterdam for carrying “soft drugs.”

Minaj was fined €350 (£300) by Dutch police and allowed to continue her journey, but the delay to her trip meant she was forced to cancel her show at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester that evening.

She has since apologised to fans for the cancellation, with the show now rescheduled for Monday, June 3.

