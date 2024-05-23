Prof Brian Cox responds to Things Can Only Get Better drowning out Rishi Sunak

The physicist used to be part of the band who wrote the song

Professor Brian Cox has responded after D:Ream’s hit song Things Can Only Get Better was played on a loud speaker during Rishi Sunak’s election speech.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister announced a shock general election with Brits to go to the polls in six weeks time on July 4.

But as Sunak stood outside in the rain confirming the election, protestors on Downing Street managed to play out Things Can Only Get Better on a loudspeaker.

Along with the obvious message of the song’s title, the D:Ream track was also used by Labour during the 1997 general election, when Tony Blair won a huge 179-seat majority for the party.

Now, one of the people behind the 1993 chart-topper, Professor Brian Cox, has spoken out.

Whilst many of you will no doubt know the famous physicist for his space and science programmes on TV, some of you may not be aware that he used to be in a band.

The 56-year-old was the keyboard player in D:Ream from 1993 to 1997, and featured on Things Can Only Get Better.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Cox said the number one hit was “of course the most appropriate song for today,” but also made his own suggestion for something that could have been played.

Things Can Only Get Better is of course the most appropriate song for today, but let me throw another one into the ring to add a little variety… pic.twitter.com/MZmu1YfBKm — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) May 22, 2024

Anti-Brexit protestor Steve Bray was the man responsible for the song being played during Sunak’s speech, and he shared a video of the moment on social media.

we had a good run at Downing Street but both and amplifiers got soaked and blown. They lasted for the moment that mattered. pic.twitter.com/zH0LInQzaY — GET TORIES DONE – GENERAL ELECTION NOW! (@snb19692) May 22, 2024

Reacting to the moment on social media, one person wrote: “Whoever is playing ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ during Rishi’s announcement deserves a gong. Lol”

Another said: “Someone’s playing Things Can Only Get Better phahaha.”

Someone else wrote: “Sorry it’s really funny that he’s visibly being rained on and drowned out by things can only get better.”

