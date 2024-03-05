Search icon

News

05th Mar 2024

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

He accused the Tory party and minister of a ‘political failing’

Martin Lewis called out the minister for schools to his face during an appearance in front of MPs.

The Money Saving Expert was speaking to MPs on the Commons Education Committee on Tuesday when he criticised ministers for failing to fund resources for personal finance lessons in schools.

Back in 2021, Lewis provided 350,000 copies and free online downloads for schools of financial textbook Your Money Matters.

The textbook teaches secondary school pupils to save, budget, or borrow money, along with providing lessons about student finance, pensions, investments, benefits, gambling, debt, insurance, security and fraud.

He highlighted to the committee that he personally funded the curriculum-mapped financial education textbook because he was told by Tory schools minister Damian Hinds that it had to be “funded by an individual.”

Lewis told the committee: “And as the minister is in the room, I will go back. I funded this textbook because the state wouldn’t, and told me it had to be funded by an individual.

“That is a political failing.”

As the minister sat in the room shaking his head in disagreement, Lewis continued: “I could have put boas into this textbook. We need proper textbooks, digital resources.

“We need teachers to be trained and we need ongoing teacher training. The impact on our economy, the impact on mental health, the impact on capability for young people, the impact on the employability of young people would be manifest.”

He added: “I’m not the Government. I’m a private individual. I actually have a substantial political objection that a private individual should be asked to pay for a textbook to go into schools.

“I don’t understand why I was asked to pay for it. On a practical basis I was told quite succinctly it was not going to happen unless I funded it so I funded it over my own objections.”

Related links:

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

Topics:

Education,Martin Lewis,Politics

RELATED ARTICLES

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

By Nina McLaughlin

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Michael Gove

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

By JOE

‘I’m a primary school teacher and we hate loads of things you buy your kids’

Education

‘I’m a primary school teacher and we hate loads of things you buy your kids’

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Football

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

By Callum Boyle

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Fresh update claims Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen

Fresh update claims Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich

By Callum Boyle

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

By Joseph Loftus

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Football

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

By Callum Boyle

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Fresh update claims Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen

Fresh update claims Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich

By Callum Boyle

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Xabi Alonso delivers huge blow to Liverpool’s new manager search

Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso delivers huge blow to Liverpool’s new manager search

By Callum Boyle

New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

chicken nugget

New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

Chelsea

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

By Callum Boyle

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age

By Charlie Herbert

Iceland is banning mums from their stores this Mother’s Day

Iceland is banning mums from their stores this Mother’s Day

By Joseph Loftus

FIFA announce another new international tournament that nobody asked for

FIFA

FIFA announce another new international tournament that nobody asked for

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories