Search icon

News

13th Jun 2024

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

Charlie Herbert

He is being investigated

One of Rishi Sunak‘s closest aides in Number 10 has admitted that he “put a flutter” on the general election being in July this year, three days before it was announced.

On Wednesday, the Guardian reported that Craig Williams, the prime minister’s parliamentary private secretary and an MP since 2019, placed a £100 bet with Ladbrokes that there would be a July election just three days before Rishi Sunak named July 4 as the date.

The Tory candidate has since admitted on social media that he “has been contacted “put a flutter on the general election” and the Gambling Commission is making inquiries.

He wrote on X: “I’ve been contacted by a journalist about Gambling Commission inquiries into one of my accounts and thought it best to be totally transparent.

“I put a flutter on the general election some weeks ago. This has resulted in some routine inquiries and I confirm I will fully cooperate with these.

“I don’t want to be a distraction from the campaign, I should have thought through how it looked.”

It is reported that the bet was placed at odds of 4/1, meaning Williams was in line for a £500 payout.

Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth has called the allegations “utterly extraordinary,” whilst Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said Williams should be suspended as a candidate immediately.

A Conservative Party spokesperson told the BBC they are aware of the Gambling Commission inquiries, but said it is a “personal matter for the individual in question.”

A Gambling Commission spokesperson said it does not “confirm or deny whether any investigations are underway unless or until they are concluded, or if arrests are made or charges are brought during a criminal investigation.”

Related links:

Audience laughs at Keir Starmer when he says his dad was a toolmaker

Rishi Sunak trolled as people realise he was 18 when Sky was widely available in UK

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

WATCH: The Thick Of It creator breaks down Rishi Sunak’s election campaign

Topics:

Conservative Party,craig williams,General Election,general election 2024,Rishi Sunak

RELATED ARTICLES

Audience laughs at Keir Starmer when he says his dad was a toolmaker

General Election

Audience laughs at Keir Starmer when he says his dad was a toolmaker

By Charlie Herbert

Rishi Sunak trolled as people realise he was 18 when Sky was widely available in UK

Conservative

Rishi Sunak trolled as people realise he was 18 when Sky was widely available in UK

By Ryan Price

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

General Election

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

By Harry Warner

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

Broken penis

Brit suffers first-known case of vertically fracture penis during sex

By Charlie Herbert

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

Aliens

Harvard scientists say aliens could be living on earth in ‘stealth civilisation’

By Ryan Price

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

2024 Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

By Charlie Herbert

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Beer

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

Football

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

By Callum Boyle

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

BBC

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

By Charlie Herbert

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

celebrity

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

By Ryan Price

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

BBC

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

By Stephen Porzio

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories