Things Can Only Get Better drowns out Rishi Sunak’s election speech

‘Whoever is playing Things Can Only Get Better during Rishi’s announcement deserves a gong’

The song Things Can Only Get Better blared out in the background as Rishi Sunak announced a surprise general election.

In an announcement outside Downing Street on Wednesday, the Prime Minister confirmed the country would head to the polls in six weeks time on July 4.

But as he stood outside Number 10 in the rain delivering his speech, protestors managed to get Things Can Only Get Better playing on a loud speaker.

You can watch the moment below.

Along with the obvious message of the song’s title, the D:Ream track was also used by Labour during the 1997 general election, when Tony Blair won a huge 179-seat majority for the party.

Reacting on social media, one person wrote: “Whoever is playing ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ during Rishi’s announcement deserves a gong. Lol”

Another said: “Someone’s playing Things Can Only Get Better phahaha.”

Pathetic fallacy obvs covers Rishi Sunak announcing election in the pissing rain but does it extend to him doing so while Things Can Only Get Better audibly plays in the background????? what does it mean

Someone's playing Things Can Only Get Better phahaha #GeneralElection

A soggy Rishi Sunak announcing a general election while "Things Can Only Get Better" blares out feels quite on the nose..

Whoever is playing 'Things Can Only Get Better' during Rishi's announcement deserves a gong. Lol

Meanwhile, comedian Kathy Burke described the song choice as “so f***ing perfect.”

Someone else wrote: “Sorry it’s really funny that he’s visibly being rained on and drowned out by things can only get better.”

'Things can only get better' in the background is so fucking perfect.

sorry it's really funny that he's visibly being rained on and drowned out by things can only get better

Rumours that Sunak would call an election had been circulating on social media throughout Wednesday, with Downing Street sources not ruling out an early election announcement.

In recent weeks, the prime minister had said a general election would take place in the second half of 2024, but it was widely assumed this would not be until the autumn.

ITV reports that there had been a split in the Tory party over whether to hold an election in July or November.

Meanwhile the Guardian says that government insiders had warned Sunak that the economy was unlikely to improve much over the summer, whilst questions would continue about the Rwanda policy.

RISHI SUNAK HAS CALLED A GENERAL ELECTION FOR 4 JULY.



RISHI SUNAK HAS CALLED A GENERAL ELECTION FOR 4 JULY.

It's the end of the Tories (and I feel fine).

The publication says it was this that convinced the PM to call an election early.

The latest an election could have been called is December 17 this year, which would have been the fifth anniversary of the day this Parliament first met.

Anyone on the electoral register aged 18 or above on polling day can vote as long as they are:

a British citizen, a qualifying Commonwealth citizen or a Republic of Ireland citizen with a UK address

not legally excluded from voting

You must be on the electoral register in order to vote. You can register to vote at any time if you are 16 or over, or 14 or over in Scotland and Wales. To register to vote, click here.

UK citizens who live abroad can now register to vote in the constituency where they were previously on the electoral roll.

