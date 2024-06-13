Search icon

Politics

13th Jun 2024

Audience laughs at Keir Starmer when he says his dad was a toolmaker

Charlie Herbert

keir starmer

Say the line, Keir

Keir Starmer was laughed at by an audience after he reminded them his dad was a toolmaker.

On Wednesday, the Labour leader was taking part in a Sky News election programme alongside Rishi Sunak in Grimsby in which they answered questions in front of a live studio audience.

But Starmer drew widespread groans and laughters when he told Sky News’ Beth Rigby that his father was a toolmaker.

You can watch the moment below.

If you’ve watched any of Starmer’s speeches or the TV addresses over the last year or so, you’ll no doubt be very familiar with the careers of his parents.

The 61-year-old seems very keen to remind the general public of his family background, and how his dad was a toolmaker and his mum was a nurse.

It seems the line may be wearing thin with some if the people of Grimsby are anything to go by though.

During last night’s programme, Rigby pressed the Holborn and St Pancras MP about his current financial situation and whether he would be willing to pay more tax.

Starmer admitted he “earns a lot of money now” and that he would be willing to “personally” pay more tax.

He added: “But when I grew up, my dad was a toolmaker, he worked in a factory.”

After widespread laughter from those in attendance at Grimsby Town Hall, he said: “It’s true – my mum was a nurse – and we couldn’t make ends meet. Which is not a laughing matter.”

With just three weeks until people go to the polls, this was one of the last TV debates Starmer will take part in before the election.

The next election programme takes place tonight on ITV, when Penny Mordaunt (Conservative Party), Angela Rayner (Labour Party), Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrats), Stephen Flynn (SNP), Nigel Farage (Reform UK), Carla Denyer (Green Party) and Rhun ap Iorwerth (Plaid Cymru) will take part in a seven-way debate.

This will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player from 8:30pm and will last 90 minutes.

Related links:

Rishi Sunak trolled as people realise he was 18 when Sky was widely available in UK

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

WATCH: The Thick Of It creator breaks down Rishi Sunak’s election campaign

Topics:

General Election,general election 2024,keir starmer,Labour Party

RELATED ARTICLES

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

By Charlie Herbert

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

General Election

YouTuber Niko Omilana named as candidate in multiple constituencies

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Rishi Sunak says his family ‘sacrificed things like Sky TV’ when he was younger

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak says his family ‘sacrificed things like Sky TV’ when he was younger

By Charlie Herbert

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

clacton

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

By Callum Boyle

Event for Rishi Sunak’s leaving drinks on July 4th gets 100,000 attendees

General Election

Event for Rishi Sunak’s leaving drinks on July 4th gets 100,000 attendees

By Charlie Herbert

Most Brits think Rishi Sunak won first TV debate with Keir Starmer

Conservative Party

Most Brits think Rishi Sunak won first TV debate with Keir Starmer

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

clacton

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

By JOE

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

clacton

Nigel Farage has milkshake thrown over him during campaign launch in Clacton

By Charlie Herbert

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

Borussia Dortmund

Edin Terzic eyes Premier League move after shock Dortmund resignation

By Harry Warner

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

2024 Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day One: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

willem dafoe

One of the greatest crime thriller movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

Beer

Tennent’s bar at Glasgow airport runs out of Tennent’s at 9am as Scotland fans head to Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

Entertainment

People threaten to cancel Netflix as app set to stop working on 60 types of TVs

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

Football

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week One

By Callum Boyle

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

BBC

Ruth Jones ‘leaks spoilers’ for upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

By Charlie Herbert

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

celebrity

Kim Kardashian says celebrating her birthday with her kids was ‘torture’

By Ryan Price

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

BBC

BBC’s new crime drama series looks like a must-see for Happy Valley fans

By Stephen Porzio

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag set for Man United contract extension

By Harry Warner

Load more stories