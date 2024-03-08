People stunned after discovering what woman’s pineapple tattoo means

Everyone’s got a tattoo these days, but not everybody has this one

People have been left absolutely dumbfounded after discovering what a woman’s pineapple tattoo actually means.

The woman who got the innocent looking ink shared her tatt to Facebook, writing: “When you know, you know.”

The woman, who explained that the inking was not off centre but just looked that way, shared a photo of her tattoo of an upside down pineapple.

After getting thousands of comments, the woman wrote “Daamnnn my tattoo has people TRIGGERED”, but what does it mean?

Well, while it may look totally innocent, there’s actually a rather X-rated reason behind the tatt.

According to countless sites online, the upside-down pineapple is a symbol used for swingers who wish to show other swingers that they’re willing to mix things up.

English-Grammar-Lessons.com explains: “Did you notice an upside-down pineapple outside a person’s house, propped against their mailbox, and there’s a party going on inside?

“It means that there is a ‘swingers’ party going on.

“Swinging is a sexual practice where participants will swap partners for sexual intercourse. It is not a lasting commitment and is only usually for a few hours.”

They continue: “No one is sure why the upside-down pineapple became the symbol for the swinging community, and you’ll see it splashed on stickers and t-shirts.

“If you see a couple wearing upside pineapples on their t-shirts while walking around, it likely means they are part of the swinging community.”

One woman commented on the original post writing: “Here I’m thinking it’s about infertility and it’s a train ride instead. More power to you!”

Another said: “And here I’ve been for the last 10 years wearing a pineapple dress to work and teaching young kids. No idea it meant this! I’m horrified (no disrespect to those that swing, just not my cup of tea!)”

A third admitted: “Before reading the comments I thought it was about How I Met Your Mother episode where nobody knew why Ted woke up next to a pineapple.”

