People are only just discovering the ‘Ibiza of the UK’ which has better vibes and cheaper drinks

‘The closest you’ll get to Ibiza without getting on a plane’

British holidaymakers reckon the UK has got its own answer to Ibiza.

As summer approaches, many will either have a trip abroad already booked or will be eyeing up some last minute deals to catch some sun abroad.

But some reckon there’s no need to splash out on plane tickets and deal with airport stresses, as Britain has its own answer to one of the most popular holiday destinations, Ibiza.

The location in question? Cornwall.

Yes, some Brits are labelling the coastal county as the ‘Ibiza of the UK,’ the Sun reports.

Whilst most of you will be familiar with its seaside towns and beautiful coastline, you may not immediately associate Cornwall with beach parties and bars.

But beach parties and music events are becoming a huge pull for the region, with one venue labelling Cornwall the “closest you’ll get to Ibiza without getting on a plane”.

Earlier this week, a TikTok of a beach front bar from Cornish local Amy Nicholson went viral after she compared it to Ibiza.

The clip was filmed at Fistral Beach Bar in Newquay, a town which is famous for its surfing and beaches.

The bar hosted its first terrace party of the year over the weekend as temperatures reached 23C.

Commenting on the video, one person said: “Cornwall just lowkey has better vibes.”

Another said: “Love it!!! I’m so lucky to live here and we’ve had some amazing weather recently.”

And someone else said it was better than Ibiza because “I can go home after the party and not pay ridiculous prices for entry and drinks.”

On their website, Fistral Beach Bar describes their terrace parties as “legendary”, saying they are “not to be missed.”

The event description reads: “If you haven’t been to one of our legendary Terrace Parties, where have you been?

“Newquay’s most talked about summer parties happen right here at Fistral Beach Bar and they’re not to be missed!

“Kicking off at 6pm with Latin house grooves and disco flavours, DeluxX and Ant Durkin take to the decks and sax maestro, Paul Haywood tears it up on the terrace.

“Our amazing Samba dancers will once again be sprinkling some South American magic all over our Copacabana Party.

“Dance the night away with a cocktail in hand as you watch the sun go down over Britain’s best-surfing beach.

“It’ll be the closest you’ll get to Ibiza without getting on a plane.”

