Amir Khan says Jake Paul is destroying boxing and should be banned from the sport

He’s backed Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul

Amir Khan has claimed that Jake Paul is ruining boxing and called for him to quit the sport.

Paul will face Mike Tyson in Texas on July 20, which will be aired on Netflix, and has been in a confident mood going into the fight.

By the time the fight comes round, Tyson will have just turned 58 whilst Paul will be 27, making this the largest age gap between two fighters in professional boxing history.

Tyson is also the favourite to win the bout and Khan is another one of those backing the former heavyweight champion and has claimed that Paul has disrespected a boxing legend.

He told JOE: I just saw something on social media talking about the Jake Paul [and] Mike Tyson fight and it was a little bit disrespectful.

“You have to remember that Jake Paul is bringing in a different audience and the people following him think that Mike Tyson is over the hill.

“This one press guy asked ‘why are you fighting guys over the hill?’ I felt that was so disrespectful as I know that a 65-year-old Mike Tyson would still destroy Jake Paul.”

Khan, who is in Saudi Arabia ahead of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, then went on to criticise the state of influencer boxing and called for them to be banned altogether.

“I just feel that the people coming into boxing now, they’re just spoiling it.

“All of these influencers are making boxing look bad. How can a legend like Mike Tyson be disrespected like that when you’ve got someone like Jake Paul who hasn’t even had a title fight saying he’s picking easy fights.

“It’s crazy what they’re doing and they need to ban this social media boxing or whatever they call it.”

