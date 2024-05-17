Search icon

News

17th May 2024

People shocked after seeing inside of alleged Temu warehouse and vow never to order again

Charlie Herbert

temu warehouse footage

‘I will never order from Temu’

People have been left shocked after footage was shared claiming to show conditions inside a Temu warehouse.

One of the most downloaded apps in the world over the last year, Temu is an online market place which sells just about anything you can think of. After launching in the US in 2022, the Chinese-owned e-commerce company is used by more than 150m Americans every month, and has since launched in the UK.

However, the shopping giant has been criticised by politicians on both sides of the Atlantic over concerns about some of the products it sells. Last year, a US government investigation found an “extremely high risk” that products sold on Temu could have been made with forced labour, claims that the company denies.

Now, footage has been shared online which claims to show the inside of a Temu warehouse, where parcels are sorted to then be shipped across the globe.

You can watch it below.

The video shows a line of workers rapidly sorting parcels and packages before tossing them into a huge mound of items, as other workers fish these into huge sacks.

The footage left people shocked, with some vowing to never order from Temu.

One person wrote: “Never ordered from Temu and will never order from Temu.”

Another said the video looked like it was from a “slave factory,” whilst someone else commented: “This is slave labour.”

A fourth labelled Temu “literally the worst company that you could buy a product from.”

Similar clips claiming to be from inside a Temu warehouse have previously been shared on TikTok.

@syndicate68

Temu Warehouse

♬ original sound – Syndicate

Earlier this year, Temu attracted controversy over its ‘free cash’ offers. The supposed giveaways sent the internet into frenzy as it claimed to allow users to get ‘free cash’ by just getting a friend to sign up using your link.

But you know what they say, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and sure enough it turned out that all was not what it seemed.

