Search icon

News

17th May 2024

Crew that crashed ship into Baltimore bridge still trapped onboard seven weeks later

Charlie Herbert

crew of Baltimore bridge ship still trapped onboard

It’s been described as a ‘sad situation’

The crew of the ship that crashed into a Baltimore’s iconic Francis Scott Key Bridge are still trapped onboard, seven weeks on from the disaster.

In March, a 948ft (289m) container ship, called the Dali, crashed into the bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco river.

Six people working on the bridge died in the incident, and the Dali was marooned under the wreckage.

A demolition process has started to try and free the ship using controlled explosions which will “cut” the metal.

But seven weeks on from the crash, 21 crew members are still trapped onboard the vessel in the ship’s hull.

The crew is made up of 20 Indians and a Sri Lankan national, with the Dali having been on a 27-day journey from Baltimore to Sri Lanka when it struck the bridge.

All of the crew have been unable to disembark the ship due to visa restrictions, a lack of required shore passes and parallel ongoing investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FBI, the BBC reports.

Ahead of the controlled demolition to free the ship, US Coast Guard Admiral Shannon Gilreath said the crew would remain below deck as the explosions were carried out.

He said: “They’re part of the ship. They are necessary to keep the ship staffed and operational.

“They’re the best responders on board the ship themselves.”

Efforts are still underway to free the Dali from the metal wreckage (Getty)

The crew have been separated from their families back home, and haven’t even been able to phone home, as their phones were confiscated by the FBI as part of the investigation.

The Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center is a non-profit organisation that works to protect the rights of mariners, and its executive director, Joshua Messick, has been in touch with the crew.

He said: “They can’t do any online banking. They can’t pay their bills at home. They don’t have any of their data or anyone’s contact information, so they’re really isolated right now.

“They just can’t reach out to the folks they need to, or even look at pictures of their children before they go to sleep. It’s really a sad situation.”

The Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union and the Singapore Organisation of Seamen, the two unions representing the crew, have called for the “swift return” of their phones. They said losing communication with him is “causing significant hardship for crew members with young children at home.”

The Dali’s management company have said the crew is “holding up well” and that company representatives dispatched to Baltimore have been “checking on them constantly, from day one.”

The crew have been receiving care packages including Indian snacks and handmade quilts from community groups, whilst Hindu priests have been allowed onboard the ship to provide services and emotional support to the crew.

But as of yet, there is still no clear timeline for when they will be able to disembark, with the crew still integral to the ships function.

Related links:

Here’s why the Baltimore Key Bridge collapsed so quickly

Topics:

Baltimore,baltimore bridge,us news

RELATED ARTICLES

Dana White’s viral FedEx video gets delivery driver fired

Dana White

Dana White’s viral FedEx video gets delivery driver fired

By Charlie Herbert

Teens expelled for ‘blackface’ photo receive £800k after proving they were wearing acne face mask

America

Teens expelled for ‘blackface’ photo receive £800k after proving they were wearing acne face mask

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who won £176,000 on lottery only took home £126,000 due to little-known rule

Lottery

Woman who won £176,000 on lottery only took home £126,000 due to little-known rule

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

Northern Lights

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

By Ryan Price

Amir Khan says Jake Paul is destroying boxing and should be banned from the sport

Amir Khan

Amir Khan says Jake Paul is destroying boxing and should be banned from the sport

By Callum Boyle

People shocked after seeing inside of alleged Temu warehouse and vow never to order again

temu

People shocked after seeing inside of alleged Temu warehouse and vow never to order again

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just discovering the ‘Ibiza of the UK’ which has better vibes and cheaper drinks

Cornwall

People are only just discovering the ‘Ibiza of the UK’ which has better vibes and cheaper drinks

By Charlie Herbert

‘Someone will die’ from levels of E coli in British rivers, warns expert

british rivers

‘Someone will die’ from levels of E coli in British rivers, warns expert

By Charlie Herbert

Woman’s brain tumour vanishes in just 5 days in astonishing breakthrough

Brain Tumour

Woman’s brain tumour vanishes in just 5 days in astonishing breakthrough

By Ryan Price

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

News

Viewers left too terrified to finish ‘one of the best series of all time’

By Luke Davies

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

Entertainment

Most gruesome opening scene in history left horror viewers ‘traumatised’

By Ryan Price

Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

Football

Pep Guardiola ‘has serious regrets’ over selling Man City player who is ‘irreplacable’

By Luke Davies

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

Horror

Netflix has just added a hit thriller movie to its library

By Stephen Porzio

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

celebrity

Miley Cyrus says that she lied to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth about her virginity

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

Northern Lights

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

Football

Liverpool fans realise one particular player was missing from Klopp’s tribute video

By Luke Davies

Jurgen Klopp’s first ever Liverpool signing has been forgotten by many

Football

Jurgen Klopp’s first ever Liverpool signing has been forgotten by many

By Luke Davies

Sir Paul McCartney becomes the first British billionaire musician

billionaire

Sir Paul McCartney becomes the first British billionaire musician

By Ryan Price

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

Arnold Schwarzenegger

A cult classic action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

Football

Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram and shares emotional tribute to Liverpool fans

By Luke Davies

Load more stories