Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

‘You could be prosecuted’

Martin Lewis has issued a ‘don’t do it warning’ over a supposed car insurance hack some drivers are using.

The Money Saving Expert warned motorists that the ‘fronting’ could land them in big trouble as it actually constitutes fraud.

‘Fronting’ is where a car owner adds a parent or relative as the main driver of their vehicle to try and bring insurance costs down.

But Lewis has warned that, unless the parent or relative is genuinely the prime user of the vehicle, this is fraud.

Writing in his newsletter, he said: “This is ‘fronting’ and it’s fraud. It’ll be checked if you claim and the insurance will be invalid if you’re caught.

“You could even be prosecuted. Don’t do it.”

He explained that you can still get a lower quote by adding a family member with a “good driving record” as a second driver, as this can “make you appear less risky and bring prices down.”

He continued: “Try out different combinations – for example, add one parent to see the impact, remove them and add the other, then try both.”

One dad, Marc, wrote in to tell Lewis that the tip worked for him, saving him 30 per cent on his son’s bill.

He said: “I renewed my 18-year-old son’s car insurance and saved a whopping £450 by adding my wife as a named driver. Massive thanks.”

The newsletter also urged motorists to check if they’re “overpaying” for their insurance, adding: “If you are, even if you’re not near renewal, you may be able to lock in a price to forestall future increases for a year.”

