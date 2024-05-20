Search icon

News

20th May 2024

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

Jack Peat

‘The water comes out the sky’

Tom Holland says he got behind on his water bills because he didn’t realise he had to pay for it when he first started living in England.

The 27-year-old actor has called for more ‘life lessons’ to be taught in schools to help young adults prepare for the mundane issues that have be dealt with on a day-to-day basis.

He said by virtue of being a successful actor at a young age he has been forced to do a lot of his growing up ‘on the road’ and was caught off guard when he finally settled down in Blighty.

Speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast he questioned why these things aren’t taught in school.

The Spiderman star said: “I’ve done so much of my growing up on the road, I needed to do a lot of growing up at home.

“Paying my water bill, paying my council tax, and sorting out my bins and all that sort of stuff that they don’t teach you at school.”

Finding the funny side in the parallels between being a superhero and paying the local council to take his bins out, he continued:

“I think there should be a lesson at school that’s called ‘Life,’ which is like laundry, basic cooking.

“I didn’t realise you had to pay for your water. I just thought that was a luxury of living in England.

“Yeah, the water comes out the sky and then it comes out your tap.

“I was so behind on my water bill. I didn’t realise, I’m up to date now. Don’t worry.”

Last year, Holland announced that he’s taking a bit of a break for a year following his latest role.

He starred in and produced The Crowded Room, which follows the life of a young man who is arrested for a shocking crime, and said that he needs some time to process after all of that.

“It was a tough time for sure,” he said.

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set just added that extra level of pressure, but I really enjoyed it.”

Sounds like paying the water bills are the least of his problems!

Related links:

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

Tom Holland says he, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have a group chat called The Spider Boys

Seann William Scott banked just $8,000 for role in American Pie

Topics:

Podcast,Spider-Man,Tom Holland,Water

RELATED ARTICLES

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

celebrity

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

By Nina McLaughlin

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

Andrew Garfield

Spiderman director hints at possibility of fourth movie

By Ryan Price

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

Podcast

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

Exact time and place you could see the Northern Lights tonight

Aurora Borealis

Exact time and place you could see the Northern Lights tonight

By JOE

Government issues Asian hornet warning after record number of sightings in 2023

Government issues Asian hornet warning after record number of sightings in 2023

By Joseph Loftus

Diddy speaks out after video of him attacking ex-girlfriend surfaces

Diddy

Diddy speaks out after video of him attacking ex-girlfriend surfaces

By Charlie Herbert

An underseen epic crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An underseen epic crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

Northern Lights

Northern Lights ‘red alert’ warnings issued as phenomenon could be visible again tonight

By Ryan Price

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

Exact time and place you could see the Northern Lights tonight

Aurora Borealis

Exact time and place you could see the Northern Lights tonight

By JOE

Government issues Asian hornet warning after record number of sightings in 2023

Government issues Asian hornet warning after record number of sightings in 2023

By Joseph Loftus

Liverpool fans notice the one player who didn’t clap during Klopp’s guard of honour

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool fans notice the one player who didn’t clap during Klopp’s guard of honour

By Charlie Herbert

Rodri slams Arsenal’s mentality in post-match interview after winning Premier League

Arsenal

Rodri slams Arsenal’s mentality in post-match interview after winning Premier League

By Charlie Herbert

First official image of Stranger Things season 5 released

Netflix

First official image of Stranger Things season 5 released

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Ian Wright wells up as he makes final Match of the Day appearance

Ian Wright

Ian Wright wells up as he makes final Match of the Day appearance

By Charlie Herbert

Diddy speaks out after video of him attacking ex-girlfriend surfaces

Diddy

Diddy speaks out after video of him attacking ex-girlfriend surfaces

By Charlie Herbert

Tyson Fury could lose half of his £80m purse after Usyk loss

Boxing

Tyson Fury could lose half of his £80m purse after Usyk loss

By Ryan Price

Real Madrid-bound Endrick ‘banned’ from having virtual girlfriend

Football

Real Madrid-bound Endrick ‘banned’ from having virtual girlfriend

By Luke Davies

Taylor Swift revealed as most popular musician of all time

Beyonce

Taylor Swift revealed as most popular musician of all time

By Ryan Price

Missing Players – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

Load more stories