Search icon

Entertainment

19th Dec 2023

TV legend Esther Rantzen joins Dignitas following lung cancer diagnosis

Charlie Herbert

Esther rantzen says she's joined Dignitas

‘If you watch someone you love having a bad death, that memory obliterates all the happy times’

Esther Rantzen has revealed she has joined the Dignitas assisted dying clinic in Switzerland.

The 83-year-old was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer almost a year ago, and is currently undergoing a “miracle” treatment for the illness.

But the broadcasting legend told Radio 4’s The Today podcast that if the treatment is unsuccessful she “might buzz off to Zurich”, where assisted dying is legal.

Assisted suicide is illegal in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.

Dignitas is a clinic in Switzerland that provides physician-assisted dying to relieve suffering.

Rantzen confirmed she had joined the not-for-profit organisation so that her family’s “last memories” of her aren’t “painful.”

She said: “If you watch someone you love having a bad death, that memory obliterates all the happy times.”

The former That’s Life! presenter said she hadn’t expected to see this Christmas following her diagnosis last year, and was looking forward to the “precious” time with family.

She said: “I thought I’d fall off my perch within a couple of months, if not weeks. I certainly didn’t think I’d make my birthday in June, which I did, and I definitely didn’t think I’d make this Christmas, which I am. It appears, although anything can happen.”

But she admitted that if she does decided to travel to Dignitas for an assisted death, it would put her “family and friends in a difficult position because they would want to go with me, and that means that the police might prosecute them”.

The television veteran presented BBC show That’s Life! for 21 years and also launched ChildLine, a charity which provides free support and advice to children and young people.

Rantzen said if she was Prime Minister for the day, she would get Parliament to have a “free vote on assisted dying,” saying it’s “important that the law catches up with what the country wants.”

The Health and Social Care Committee launched an inquiry in December 2022 to look at both sides of the debate on assisted suicide and assisted dying in England and Wales.

It is due to publish its report soon.

Related links:

Kate Garraway ‘to spend Christmas in hospital with husband Derek’

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

Topics:

assisted dying,dignitas,esther rantzen

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman, 23, with terminal illness ends life under new assisted dying laws

Adelaide

Woman, 23, with terminal illness ends life under new assisted dying laws

By Steve Hopkins

Assisted dying bill to be put to Scottish Parliament

assisted dying

Assisted dying bill to be put to Scottish Parliament

By Danny Jones

MORE FROM JOE

Tom Holland praised for x-rated scene with male co-star

Tom Holland praised for x-rated scene with male co-star

By Joseph Loftus

Game of Thrones star cast as Prince Philip in The Crown

TV

Game of Thrones star cast as Prince Philip in The Crown

By Paul Moore

30 reasons why WWE’s Royal Rumble is the greatest night of the year

Ric Flair

30 reasons why WWE’s Royal Rumble is the greatest night of the year

By Wil Jones

Posters from McGarnagle: The Movie and other films from The Simpsons

Entertainment

Posters from McGarnagle: The Movie and other films from The Simpsons

By Conor Heneghan

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 70

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 70

By Rich Cooper

NFL responds after Eminem takes knee at Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem

NFL responds after Eminem takes knee at Super Bowl halftime show

By Charlie Herbert

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By Nina McLaughlin

Every blue eyed person on Earth is a descendant of one single human

Science

Every blue eyed person on Earth is a descendant of one single human

By Steve Hopkins

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

By Charlie Herbert

Film described as the ‘Rambo of fighting Nazis’ is getting rave reviews

Amazon Prime

Film described as the ‘Rambo of fighting Nazis’ is getting rave reviews

By Jack Peat

Granit Xhaka says ‘only one person’ at the club wanted him to stay at Arsenal when he was captain

Arsenal

Granit Xhaka says ‘only one person’ at the club wanted him to stay at Arsenal when he was captain

By Callum Boyle

Top Boy fans hyped to see ‘Sully’ back in London for new Netflix series

kano

Top Boy fans hyped to see ‘Sully’ back in London for new Netflix series

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate given dreaded vote of confidence by FA

England (football)

Gareth Southgate given dreaded vote of confidence by FA

By Callum Boyle

Roma provide comprehensive account of the summer’s 10 best transfer announcement videos

AS Roma

Roma provide comprehensive account of the summer’s 10 best transfer announcement videos

By Wayne Farry

Chelsea’s incredibly impartial Twitter account was at it again after Fabregas red card

Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea’s incredibly impartial Twitter account was at it again after Fabregas red card

By Kevin Beirne

José Mourinho hit with FA charge after being sent off for kicking water bottle

Jose Mourinho

José Mourinho hit with FA charge after being sent off for kicking water bottle

By Rob Burnett

Man United fans target Tampa Bay Bucs’ social accounts in Glazer protest

Football

Man United fans target Tampa Bay Bucs’ social accounts in Glazer protest

By Simon Lloyd

Unvaccinated players should have their salaries cut, says Fabio Capello

Covid

Unvaccinated players should have their salaries cut, says Fabio Capello

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories