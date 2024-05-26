Search icon

26th May 2024

World’s richest actor worth £2.5 billion who you may never even have heard of

JOE

“I’m off to Google first cos this is giving I don’t know who this person is.”

People have been left totally baffled after learning who the world’s richest actor is, because most of us have never even heard of them.

When you think about the wealthiest names in Hollywood, you might assume that it’s the big names such as Robert De Niro, Dwayne Johnson or Reese Witherspoon.

However, it turns out the actor with the most money is someone who has actually put their acting career on hold for the last 6 years. I mean, when you are worth billions of dollars, you might as well, right?

Actress Jami Gertz has a total net worth of $3 billion, which equates to around £2.45 billion. This makes the relatively unknown star the richest actor on the planet.

She is best known for her roles in The Lost Boys, Twister and Sixteen Candles. In terms of her television appearances, Gertz has popped up in everything from Seinfeld to Modern Family. In total, she was active in the industry for forty years, from 1981 to 2017.

However, it is somewhat surprisingly not her acting that has led to the majority her wealth, but instead most of her money comes from her business interests.

Gertz and her husband have part ownership of the NBA team the Atlanta Hawks, as well as having minority ownership of the Milwaukee Beavers.

Her husband is billionaire Tony Ressler, who Forbes estimate has a total wealth of $8 billion.

After news of Gertz’s mega wealth went viral, people have been responding to the surprising revelation of the relatively unknown actor’s status as the world’s richest actor online.

“I’m off to Google first cos this is giving I don’t know who this person is,” one person wrote.

A second put: “How come I hardly see Jami Gertz in movies? Did she make it from acting, or does she have other incomes?”

“Jami Gertz? Never heard of her,” a third wrote.

