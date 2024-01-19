Fool Me Once finally knocked off Netflix’s top spot by ’10/10′ rated show

There’s a new ruler of Netflix’s most watched

This January we have been absolutely blessed with incredible TV.

From Mr Bates vs the Post Office to the new series of The Traitors, there has been no shortage of good TV.

However, when it comes to Netflix, there has been one show that has taken the crown.

The new Harlan Coben adaptation, Fool Me Once, has been sat at the top of the streaming giant’s top 10 most viewed shows since it came out.

However, this has just changed with the release of a hotly anticipated documentary based on the ‘real life Gone Girl’.

American Nightmare hit the streaming service earlier this week, and is already the most watched series on Netflix.

The true crime doc comes from the makers of The Tinder Swindler, and follows the mysterious case of a woman’s abduction and police’s ensuing refusal to believe it was legitimate.

“After a harrowing home invasion and kidnapping in 2015, a couple is accused of staging the ordeal when the woman reappears in this true-crime docuseries,” the official synopsis reads.

The show follows the 2015 abduction of Denise Huskin after her and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn were drugged in their home in Vallejo, California.

Huskins was held for ransom and when Quinn ran to police for help, they suspected that he was lying and was actually the one responsible for her disappearance.

The case was quickly compared to David Fincher’s 2014 film Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, which shares a similar plotline to the real-life events.

Viewers have been eating it up, and sharing their thoughts online.

“Bro American Nightmare on Netflix…that s**t is crazy as hell,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Whew chile #AmericanNightmare took me through it! I cried two times and I’m speechless.”

“My God #AmericanNightmare @netflix is WILD! I don’t think I’ve ever been this enthralled in a true crime story like this before,” a third wrote.